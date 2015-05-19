Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays’ shuttle to their Triple-A team in Buffalo is in full swing.

Right-hander Todd Redmond was recalled from the Bisons to make a spot start Monday. He pitched four innings and left with a 4-3 lead and did not factor in the decision in the 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

He allowed only a walk over his first three innings, then allowed four hits, including a home run to Albert Pujols, and three runs in the fourth.

He had done his job. Where he goes next is not known. He would like to stick around and says he could be ready to work from the bullpen with two days off.

Room was made for Redmond when left-hander Jeff Francis was designated for assignment. Redmond went through the same process last month. He cleared waivers and wound up at Buffalo.

After the game, the Blue Jays again dipped into their talent pool at Buffalo. Hello, Scott Copeland.

This will be the right-handed sinkerballer’s second time up with the Blue Jays. He pitched three scoreless innings over two appearances in his major-league debut May 2-3 at Cleveland.

“He handled himself well,” manager John Gibbons said at the time. “He got a lot of groundballs. I thought for a debut he’s leaving here on a pretty good note.”

That was a pretty good indication the 27-year-old would be back some time.

Like some of the players riding the shuttle, Copeland needs an introduction.

The Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the 21st round in 2010 from Southern Mississippi but was released in 2012 when he struggled at Class A

The Blue Jays needed a starter for Class A Dunedin, signed Copeland, and he finished 2012 by going at 4-1, 2.70 ERA.

“He just worked his butt off, got the sinker going, got a little game plan together, and did a great job for us down there,” said bullpen coach Dane Johnson, who was the minor-league pitching coordinator at the time.

Copeland returned to Dunedin in 2013, going 9-8, 3.74. At Double-A New Hampshire in 2014, he was 8-8, 3.74, before jumping to Buffalo, where he was 3-1, 1.80.

He is 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA in six starts with Buffalo this season to earn two call-ups to Toronto this year. How long he’ll be around this time is another matter. That shuttle operates pretty much daily.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-2, 2.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 3-3, 4.26 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his eighth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. After winning his first two starts in May, the 22-year-old rookie took the 6-1 loss in Baltimore last Wednesday when he allowed seven hits, four walks and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. All five runs he allowed came in the second inning. He has never faced the Angels. He was originally slated to start Monday, but RHP Todd Redmond as called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start Monday, which means each starter will have an extra day off.

--LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment on Monday, and RHP Todd Redmond was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Francis was 1-2 with a 6.75 earned-run average in 12 relief innings with Toronto, striking out 15 and walking five. Francis started the season in Buffalo, and Toronto selected his contract April 19. Francis was having trouble against left-handed hitters with Toronto, allowing a .375 batting average to them.

--RHP Todd Redmond was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and made a spot start Monday. He did not factor in the decision in a 10-6 win over against the Los Angeles Angles in the opener of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. Redmond allowed four hits and three runs in four innings. “The second time around they started squaring him up a little bit, barreling him pretty good, driving some balls,” manager John Gibbons said. “Going in we didn’t know what to expect; we were hoping to get four or five innings out him in a spot start, I thought he did a tremendous job.” Redmond was recalled after LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment. After posting an ERA of 16.62 in 4 1/3 innings with Toronto, Redmond was designated for assignment April 16. He cleared waivers April 26 and was assigned outright to Buffalo, where he was 1-1, 4.50 ERA, in 26 2/3 innings over four outings that included a start.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) started at second base for the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays on Monday to begin a rehabilitation assignment and went 1-for-2. He was injured in spring training and has not played this season. . “It was the groin that initially had the injury, and that was recovering, and then his left knee started to bark, so he needed to take some time off there,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said. “Ultimately now he’s feeling a lot better.”

--RHP Scott Copeland was called up from Triple-A Buffalo after the 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. A corresponding move will be made Tuesday with RHP Ryan Tepera, who worked 1 1/3 innings Monday, a possible candidate. Copeland allowed two hits and no runs in his first two major-league career outings May 2-3 at Cleveland. He is 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA in six starts with Buffalo. “His ground-ball rate is terrific,” said Toronto first-year bullpen coach Dane Johnson, the team’s former minor-league pitching co-ordinator. “He keeps the defense involved, throws strikes, his slider is getting better, he changes speeds, he’s got a little curveball but that sinker is his main weapon.”

--RHP Roberto Osuna picked up his first major-league win by working 1 2/3 innings Monday in the 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The 20-year-old lowered his earned-run average to 0.86 in 16 relief appearances. He has pitched 9 2/3 innings without being charged with a run, his second streak this season of that length. “He’s been just about perfect,” manager John Gibbons said. Gibbons said C Russell Martin deserves some credit because he encouraged Osuna to use all his pitches during spring training, especially his changeup.

--RF Jose Bautista, who has been restricted to designated hitter because of a sore shoulder, said his shoulder felt “all right” after he tried some light throwing before the 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday for the first time since the injury on April 21. “I can’t be too pessimistic about it but it’s a work in progress,” he said. “There’s not really much to report on. Just a light throwing session, very short distance, very minimal effort, just trying to get the motion down. That’ll start the progression and we’ll see how it goes.” Bautista was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBIs on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was great. The second time around they started squaring him up a little bit, barreling him pretty good, driving some balls. Going in we didn’t know what to expect, we were hoping to get four or five innings out him in a spot start.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, on Todd Redmond, who was called up from Triple-A to make a start against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his second straight game May 18 after leaving the May 16 game at Houston.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. He began light throwing before the May 18 game. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore and May 15 in Houston.

--OF Michael Saunders (inflamed left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4 before landing on the DL, and re-evaluation determined that the knee needs 4-6 weeks of rest.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Dunedin on May 18.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista