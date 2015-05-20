Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Rookie right-hander Aaron Sanchez received a standing ovation when he left the mound in the eighth inning Tuesday of what turned out to be a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Sanchez was probably not as brilliant as the ovation suggested, but the Rogers Centre crowd appreciated the strides the 22-year-old is making.

They are necessary strides, not only for Sanchez, who has the makings of a very good pitcher, but for the pitching-starved Blue Jays, who need more efforts like the one they got Tuesday if they are to salvage the season.

“I thought he did an outstanding job today,” third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “He pounded the zone, he had a lot of ground-ball outs, allowed his defense to work behind him tonight. I thought he did well.”

Sanchez allowed six hits, three walks and three runs in a career-best 7 1/3 innings.

He left with the game tied 2-2 with two runners on base and one out after shortstop Erick Aybar singled and first baseman Albert Pujols walked.

Another rookie right-hander, 20-year-old Roberto Osuna, came in and gave up a squibber to third by right fielder Kole Calhoun. Donaldson decided to go for the out at third. Aybar slid in safely and the bases were loaded for designated hitter David Freese, who hit a sacrifice fly to break the tie.

“I knew it was going to be a tough play (at first),” Donaldson said. “Obviously I thought there was going to be a play at third with Aybar there. I was wrong and it ended up costing us.”

“It was a tough loss but a lot of good things happened out there for me today,” Sanchez said. “Just consistent with my heater, attacking guys, the curveball as well, threw a couple of changeups.”

“Sanchez was great tonight,” manager John Gibbons said. “From the get-go, pounding the strikes. It was fun to watch, he got ground ball after ground ball. He got some strikeouts tonight (five).”

The Blue Jays need more outings like it.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 2-4, 4.44 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 3-0, 6.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his ninth start of the season Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. Hutchison has a 3-0 record that reflects his solid run support instead of his effectiveness. He has struggled getting through the fifth inning but in last Thursday’s start in Houston, there were positive signs. He did not factor in the decision in a 6-4 loss to the Astros after allowing five hits and one walk while striking out nine in six innings. He has had no success in two career starts against the Angels, going 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA, lasting only a total of 9 2/3 innings.

--RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment for the second time this season Tuesday after RHP Scott Copeland was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after Monday’s 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a four-game series. Redmond was designated for assignment last month and, after clearing waivers, pitched for Buffalo before his contract was selected so that he could make a spot start Monday in which he allowed three runs in four innings and did not factor in the decision. Redmond has an ERA of 11.88 in three outings with Toronto, two in relief. “He’ll find his way back, he’s just got to go through the whole process again,” manager John Gibbons said. “There’s a chance, too, that somebody will grab him. He can pitch in the big leagues; it was just a matter of circumstances.” By making the start on Monday, Redmond would not be available from the bullpen for two or three days and with the lack of innings from the starters in most games this season, a fresh bullpen arm became a priority.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight time Tuesday after coming out of Saturday’s game. “It’s still bothering him a little bit so we’ll go day to day with him,” manager John Gibbons said.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) took batting practice again on Tuesday and will begin his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Triple-A Buffalo. He injured his side on a swing on April 10 in Baltimore, tried to play batting only right-handed, and went on the disabled list April 28. He said that he probably will have to play with pain in his side all season.

--C Russell Martin was 2-for-4 in the 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, the third consecutive game in which he has recorded multiple hits, going 7-for-13 (.538). He has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed six hits, three walks and three runs in a career-best 7 1/3 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. “It was a tough loss but a lot of good things happened out there for me today,” Sanchez said. “Just consistent with my heater, attacking guys, the curveball as well, threw a couple of changeups.” The 22-year-old rookie is 3-4 with a 4.17 earned-run average. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight starts. He had not allowed a homer in 30 1/3 innings until RF Kole Calhoun hit one in the fourth inning Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was great. The second time around they started squaring him up a little bit, barreling him pretty good, driving some balls. Going in we didn’t know what to expect, we were hoping to get four or five innings out him in a spot start.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, on RHP Todd Redmond, who was called up from Triple-A to make a start against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) left the May 16 game, and he didn’t play May 17-19.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. He began light throwing before the May 18 game and threw again May 19. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore, May 15 in Houston and May 18-19 in Toronto. He will begin his rehab assignment May 21 with Triple-A Buffalo.

--OF Michael Saunders (inflamed left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista