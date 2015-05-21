Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Not much has been working for the Blue Jays bullpen this season.

That is a major reason they are 2-8 in one-run games after losing 4-3 to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

In five innings since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo earlier this month, right-handed reliever Steve Delabar had allowed one hit, a home run to a right-handed batter. Opponents were batting .067 against him although he had allowed four walks.

The key for Wednesday’s game is that left-handed hitters were 0-for-8 against Delabar. It entered into the strategy. That’s the reason they came into the game to replace right-handed starter Drew Hutchison, who had pitched around center fielder Mike Trout in walking him as Toronto tried to hold onto a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning.

The walk left two runners on base with two out for left-handed-hitting first baseman Marc Krauss, who entered the game for injured first baseman Albert Pujols in the fifth. Pujols was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the fourth and was having trouble gripping a bat.

Krauss, who came to the plate hitting 1-for-14 with one RBI since being promoted from Triple-A on May 12, hit a two-run double to the gap in left center to give the Angels the lead and ultimately the victory.

“I had Delabar up for that reason,” manager John Gibbons said. “(Delabar) has been getting lefties out all year with his high-riding fastball, his split. He just hung that one and, of course, then he got the big strikeout of (Kole) Calhoun (a left-handed hitting center fielder), a pretty good hitter. I thought at that point that Del could come in and overpower (Krauss). And I think his split just sat there.”

”It’s part of the game,“ Delabar said. ”We can look back at this in a couple months and just laugh about it when things turn around. But right now it’s not a lot of fun. The starter is out there, doing his job and then we come in and then end up giving it up. It’s not a lot of fun, especially when you come in the clubhouse and it’s kind of, you know, it’s not a good feeling.

“You turn the page. You come out the next day and wipe the slate clean. You just come and just think about getting your job done the next time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-3, 5.63 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-5, 5.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey makes his ninth start of the season Thursday in the finale or a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. The knuckleballer has lost both his starts since picking up his only win of the season on May 4. Last Saturday at Houston, he allowed 10 hits and seven runs in five innings. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 24 career outings, including eight starts, against the Angels.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) will join Triple-A Buffalo in Toledo Thursday to start a rehabilitation assignment. The tentative schedule has him rejoining the Blue Jays on Monday. He has been on the disabled list since April 28. He injured the rib and pulled the muscle on the left side during an at-bat in Baltimore on April 10. He said it bothered him only when he batted left-handed so the switch-hitter tried to play batting only right before finally going on the DL. He expects to be playing in pain for the rest of the season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday. “He’s still not quite ready but he’s getting there,” manager John Gibbons said.

--RHP Drew Hutchison took his first loss of the season Wednesday, allowing six hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, who earned a 4-3 victory. Hutchison is 3-1 for the season despite a 6.06 ERA because he has received plenty of run support. RHP Steve Delabar and Hutchison couldn’t hold a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning on Wednesday. “We need to win,” Hutchison said. “And I need to go out there tonight and give us a performance for us to win. The offense did their job again and we’re not doing ours and we need to do a better job. The offense goes out there tonight and gives us what they need to do. And they did plenty tonight. We didn’t get the job done.”

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday. He has safely reached base in 22 of his past 23 starts and has recorded a hit in 15 of those games.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right groin strain) started at second base and was 1-for-3 in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment with Class A Dunedin Wednesday. He is 2-for-5 over the two games. He has been on the disabled list since spring training.

--LHP Jeff Francis cleared waivers and will report to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He was designated for assignment on Sunday to make room for RHP Todd Redmond, who started Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels before being designated for assignment as well.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) visited Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., this week and it was confirmed that there was a bone bruise in his left knee. Meniscus surgery was performed on the knee in late February. He came off the disabled list April 25 but went back on the DL May 10. He will be out until at least early June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I looked, and it was a pretty good pitch, but it wasn’t the right pitch. We could have set it up differently. It was a good one, but he was kind of leaning out and got a barrel on it.” -- RHP Steve Delabar, after giving up a two-out, two-run double to the Angels’ Marc Krauss in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) left the May 16 game, and he didn’t play May 17-20.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18 and played in his second rehab game May 20.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore, May 15 in Houston and May 18-19 in Toronto. He will begin his rehab assignment May 21 with Triple-A Buffalo. The tentative schedule has him rejoining the Blue Jays on May 25.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. He began light throwing before the May 18 game and threw again May 19. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Devon Travis

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista