Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Strikeouts are an indication of the state of R.A. Dickey’s staple, his knuckleball.

Usually, when he isn’t striking out batters, the knuckleball is flat. When it’s dancing, the hitters are swinging and missing.

Three times in his five previous starts, Dickey had no strikeouts. In two of them, he allowed a total of 13 earned runs. In the other, he went eight innings to get the win against the New York Yankees on May 4.

He got his first win since the game against the Yankees, and only his second of the season, on Thursday when the Blue Jays earned a split in the four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with an 8-4 victory. Dickey had a season-high seven strikeouts and worked his first complete game of the season.

He allowed five hits, two walks and four runs and used 107 pitches to go the nine innings. The knuckler was jumping.

”When he’s not getting strikeouts it really means it’s not moving as much,“ Toronto manager John Gibbons said. ”He went to work on that. He got a lot of ground balls early in the game and that was key, some quick outs. It was an impressive performance.

“The last couple of times out, his knuckleball wasn’t doing as much and he made some adjustments. It was great tonight. It was all over the place and we needed that.”

Dickey gave pitching coach Pete Walker credit for helping him make the adjustments.

”The simple answer is movement, late movement,“ Dickey said. ”I had a lot of late movement tonight, something I haven’t had for probably the last month.

“I can’t really say enough about Pete (Walker). Pete’s been integral in the difference in the last month. He was able to capture some stuff on video and we worked really hard between outings. I would not have caught it on my own. A lot of it is about tempo and a lot of it is about stuff I don’t want to talk about.”

Dickey’s line was better than it looks. The final runs came on a two-run homer by Angels third baseman David Freese with two out in the ninth.

The Blue Jays’ hitters gave him the support that made Freese’s homer basically meaningless.

“It’s really nice to be able to take a deep breath and know that you don’t have to be perfect with your pitches out there,” Dickey said. “They gave me that room and it was nice to be able to pitch with the comfort of not having to be perfect but at the same time in your mind every inning is 0-0 and you go back to square one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 6-1, 2.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-2, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada makes his fourth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series Friday against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. He started the season with six relief outings before moving to the rotation when LHP Daniel Norris was demoted. After losing his first two starts, Norris had a no decision his most recent, last Saturday at Houston, when he allowed three hits, four walks and two runs while striking out eight in five innings. The Astros won 6-5. He is 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA as a starter this season and 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA as a reliever.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his fifth straight game Thursday and was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. INF Munenori Kawasaki was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place. The problem started April 30 when he took a bad hop grounder off the left collar bone in Cleveland. He aggravated the injury last Saturday when he felt a sharp pain on a swing in the seventh inning of a 6-5 loss at Houston, left the game and has yet to return. In 22 games in April, Travis batted .325/.393/.625 with six homers and 19 RBIs but in 14 games in May he is batting .185/.241/.315 with one homer and seven RBIs.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) started his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo at Toledo on Thursday. Reyes played shortstop and went 1-for-4 from the leadoff spot for the Bisons. He injured his left side on a swing while batting in Baltimore April 10 and went on the disabled list April 28.

--RHP R.A. Dickey pitched his first complete game of the season Thursday and the 14th of his career in the 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first complete game since July 3, 2014. He allowed five hits, two walks and four runs while striking out a season-best seven strikeouts. He has struggled with the movement on his knuckleball but, working with pitching coach Pete Walker, made some adjustments. “You’re always just looking at little adjustments, especially when you’re coming off a tough outing,” Dickey said. “And 85 percent of this game was a big improvement from where it’s been so there’s a lot to be encouraged about but the work’s not done, by a long shot. There’s more that I can improve upon. Just slowing it down a little bit. ... I can’t really say enough about Pete (Walker). Pete’s been integral in the difference in the last month. He was able to capture some stuff on video and we worked really hard between outings. I would not have caught it on my own.”

--INF Maicer Izturis (right groin strain) was 1-for-5 as designated hitter Thursday in his third game of his rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Dunedin. He is batting .333 (3-for-10) in the three games. He was at second base for the first two games. He opened the season on the disabled list.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday to replace 2B Devon Travis, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Kawasaki is hitting .232/.354/.290 in 22 games at Buffalo. He likely won’t be up with the Jays for long with SS Jose Reyes to be activated from the disabled list in a few days. Kawasaki has hit .244/.327/.302 in 178 games for the Blue Jays over the past two seasons.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18 and played in his second and third rehab games May 20-21.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore, May 15 in Houston and May 18-19 in Toronto. He started a rehab assignment May 21 with Triple-A Buffalo. The tentative schedule has him rejoining the Blue Jays on May 25.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. He began light throwing before the May 18 game and threw again May 19. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Steve Tolleson

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista