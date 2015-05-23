Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Right-hander Marco Estrada has not given the Toronto Blue Jays wins since he joined the starting rotation.

But has been giving them just about what you would expect from a pitcher who has spent his career shuttling between the starting rotation and the bullpen.

Estrada, who was obtained in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for first baseman Adam Lind, made six appearances from the bullpen to open his season with the Blue Jays.

He had to build himself up to starting again and showed Friday he is there by going seven innings, his longest outing of the season.

He allowed six hits, three walks and four runs and had five strikeouts in taking a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners and their ace Felix Hernandez.

He had some bad luck in the three-run fourth that started with a cue-shot grounder that went for an infield hit and a hit to right that was played into a two-run triple when right-fielder Chris Colabello made a hopeless dive.

“He was really good today,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He was pitching. He’s got that great changeup and I thought he was spotting his fastball really well and he mixed in some breaking balls. He got some key strikeouts, he got some roll overs to second base against left-handed hitters. He pitched a good ball game. The hit that got it started was that little cue shot down the line there.”

As a reliever, Estrada would use his fastball and changeup. He has incorporated his curveball as a starter and also is working in a cutter.

“The cutter was pretty good,” Estrada said. “Probably should have thrown it a little more. I threw a couple of good ones today. I felt comfortable with it. I think I‘m going to start using it a little more.”

The start by Estrada was just another sign that the starting pitching might finally be coming around, following a complete game by R.A. Dickey.

It must happen if the Blue Jays are going to do something this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 2-2, 3.59 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 5-3, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his ninth start of the season in the second game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners Saturday at Rogers Centre. Buehrle pitched the Blue Jays’ first complete game of the season when he tossed eight innings (six hits, two walks, four runs, five strikeouts) in a 4-2 loss at Houston on Sunday. Buehrle has had more success at home than on the road this season. He is 3-0 with a 3.71 ERA in three starts at Rogers Centre. He is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 career games, including 17 starts, against Mariners.

--3B Josh Donaldson was not in the lineup for the first time this season Friday but entered the game in the ninth inning and hit a fly to center for the final out of the game in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. INF/OF Danny Valencia got the start at third. It was a chance for Donaldson to rest a nagging calf injury. “He needs it, he’s banged up,” manager John Gibbons said.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was 1-for-3 with two walks in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He was used as designated hitter after playing at shortstop on Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since April 28 and is scheduled to return to the Blue Jays on Monday.

--OF/INF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. In 17 games since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, he is batting .281 with two homers and nine RBIs. “I‘m trying to help the team win, trying to have competitive at-bats,” Colabello said. “I made that the goal for myself at the beginning of this year, kind of the same as the beginning of last year. Obviously, last year, the injury to my hand had a big impact on my approach. Go out, try to put good swings on the ball. I can’t control whether they catch it or not. My biggest goal is to go out and have competitive ABs, hit the baseball hard.” He also misplayed a hit into a two-run triple in the Mariners’ three-run fourth by making an ill-advised dive. “Every time I‘m in the outfield I try to run through situations in my head as to what could happen,” he said. “That’s one of the things about playing the outfield for me, I‘m always trying to think about what could be happening vs. when I‘m at first which is more of an instinctual thing. I’ve run through that situation a hundred times in my head and, obviously, the way I saw it in my head was a little bit different than the way it actually happened.”

--RHP Marco Estrada, who started the season with six relief outings, went seven innings to take the 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners Friday in his fourth start of the season. He allowed six hits, three walks and four runs and had five strikeouts. He allowed a home run RF Nelson Cruz. He had some bad luck in the fourth with RF Chris Colabello played a single into a two-run triple with an ill-advised dive.“ Things didn’t go my way,” Estrada said. “I thought I threw some good pitches, threw a good pitch to Cruz and the guy’s strong. He’s a good hitter. It was down and away, maybe even off the plate a little bit and it just shows you how good he is. Those things are going to happen.” The seven-inning outing was his longest this season. He has allowed home runs in six straight starts dating to last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and in 20 of his past 22 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just one of those days. Things didn’t go my way.” -- Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada, after a loss to Seattle on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18 and played in his second and third rehab games May 20-21.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore, May 15 in Houston and May 18-19 in Toronto. He started a rehab assignment May 21 with Triple-A Buffalo. The tentative schedule has him rejoining the Blue Jays on May 25.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) has been restricted to DH duties since April 22. He began light throwing before the May 18 game and threw again May 19. There is no timetable for his return to the outfield.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Steve Tolleson

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista