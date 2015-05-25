Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- During the fifth inning of the Blue Jays’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Toronto shortstop Ryan Goins took a bad step leaving the batter’s box.

While Mariners shortstop Chris Taylor flipped the ball to first for the uncontested out, Goins was rolling on the ground along the first base line, not far from home plate.

It looked as if it could be a heartbreaking moment for Goins, who has done such a superb job filling in with regular Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes out due to a cracked left rib.

Goins eventually arose and made his way gingerly off the new artificial bog the Blue Jays play on at Rogers Centre. Goins eventually came out of the dugout for the sixth inning and stayed in the game.

He also played Sunday and hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs as Toronto beat Seattle 8-2.

The injury to Goins did not receive much notice. It turns out he has a trick left ankle that he turns from time to time.

“I’ve done it before, like when I was a little kid, you just roll it,” Goins said after Sunday’s game while wearing a wrap on the ankle. “It’s the worst I’ve ever had it. I mean, usually the pain goes away in a couple of minutes. But that pain I thought I’d done something worse. Luckily, it wasn‘t. I just stayed in and played and did what I could.”

Sunday’s game could be Goins last at shortstop for a while. Reyes, on the disabled list since April 28, is scheduled to be activated Monday. That means Goins will slide over to play second base because regular second baseman Devon Travis is on the DL with an inflamed left shoulder.

It is no big deal for Goins, He merely wants to play, wherever he is placed.

“We have a guy who’s making $100 million to play shortstop and he’s making that money for a reason, he’s a good player,” said Goins, who has formed a good relationship with Reyes. “We’re pretty close.”

When Travis returns, Goins will take over what manager John Gibbons refers to as a “super-utility” role that will include the outfield. Goins was used in the outfield a times during spring training with that in mind.

Gibbons said he handled it well and his throwing arm is suited to the outfield.

With all the bad injury news the Blue Jays have had, this one turned out well.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-3, 5.60 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 3-1, 6.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 10th start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox at Rogers Centre. Although he owns a 6.06 ERA on the season, Hutchison did not take his first loss until Wednesday when he allowed six hits, four runs and two walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 against the Los Angeles Angels. This will be his second career start against the White Sox. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA against them. The previous start was last Aug. 17 at Chicago, and Hutchison pitched seven innings despite allowing seven runs, six of them in the first inning. The Blue Jays lost 7-5.

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) got a cortisone shot in his shoulder Sunday and did not play in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners. Manager John Gibbons was not sure whether Bautista would be available to play Monday when the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the White Sox. Bautista has been restricted to a designated hitter role for the past month because he cannot throw. “This should help relieve some of the symptoms,” Gibbons said.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) is scheduled to return to the lineup Monday after being on the disabled list since April 28. Reyes injured his side during an at-bat in Baltimore on April 10. He said the ailment prevented him from swinging left-handed, so the switch hitter tried to play while batting only right-handed before going on the DL. INF Ryan Goins has been doing a solid job defensively at shortstop and is better in the field than Reyes, but Reyes is the leadoff hitter and an offensive igniter. His defense at Rogers Centre has been helped by a new artificial surface that is unusually spongy and slows down balls hit on the ground. The Blue Jays will announce a move before Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. INF Munenori Kawasaki seems most likely to be dropped to make room for Reyes.

--C Russell Martin threw out SS Chris Taylor who was trying to steal second base in the fifth inning of the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday. Martin has thrown out 14 of 30 (47 percent) of attempts base-stealers this season. He also doubled in the fifth, and he has reached base in 16 of his past 18 games.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello was 2-for-4 with a double Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners. He is batting .386 since being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo and has reached base in 17 of his 19 games. He has nine multi-hit games. With RF Jose Bautista restricted to designated hitter duties because of a shoulder strain, Colabello has been forced to play more right field than expected. His main position is first base, although he also played some outfield with the Twins.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez held the Mariners to seven hits, two walks and two runs while striking out four in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win Sunday. He earned a fourth win in his six decisions. “He just gets better and better,” manager John Gibbons said. “You see it in every start. A big part of that, I think, is because he’s cut down on the walks. He’s consistently more in the zone. His breaking ball’s getting better.”

--INF Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, and drove in three runs Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners. It was his first home run since April 23, 2014, while the three-RBI game was his second of the season. Goins has done an excellent job playing shortstop while SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) has been injured. Reyes is set to return to the lineup Monday. Goins likely will shift to second base because 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) is on the disabled list. When Travis returns, Goins will become a utility player with duties that will include some time in the outfield. “He can do everything he needs to do to be a good, solid big-league player, and that’s what he’s doing,” manager John Gibbons said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just wanted to keep it close because I know what our guys are capable of. It just came a little later today.” -- RHP Aaron Sanchez, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) got a cortisone shot May 24 and did not play in the game that day. He is day-to-day.

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. He resumed baseball activities May 8 after receiving favorable MRI results May 7. He took batting practice May 13 in Baltimore, May 15 in Houston and May 18-19 in Toronto. He was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo from May 21-23, and he is scheduled to be activated May 25.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18 and played in his second and third rehab games May 20-21.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Steve Tolleson

SS Ryan Goins

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista