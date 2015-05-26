Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista is still not certain when he will be able to play in right field, where his defensive play is missed.

He has not been able to play the field since he aggravated a strained right shoulder on a throw April 21.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays should have his bat back in their lineup at designated hitter Tuesday. Bautista missed the past two games after having a cortisone injection in the shoulder Sunday to help alleviate the pain.

Bautista said the shot was not only for baseball purposes, but also for his off-field life.

“Having throbbing pain at night is not necessarily enjoyable, and I was having to take pain medicine just to go to sleep, and that was messing up my stomach,” he said. “It was just time. I’ve been on the pain medicine for too long anyways, so it’s time to cut that out and try alternatives. And this is the least invasive out of all the alternatives.”

He said all tests show only inflammation in his shoulder.

“You take pictures, look at MRIs and X-rays, and there’s not much there other than inflammation,” he said. “It would be pretty hard for all these doctors and experts to look at my MRIs to not see anything. ... Exploratory surgery would have to be the absolute last resort. It makes no sense unless it gets to the point where I cannot play anymore, and this would be the only way for me to get back out on to the field.”

Bautista has been restricted to the DH role, which means Edward Encarnacion must play at first while first baseman Justin Smoak sits. It means that infielders Chris Colabello and Danny Valencia get more time than is comfortable in the outfield, and the results at times are not pretty.

“I want to be out on the field,” Bautista said Sunday before the Blue Jays’ 6-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. “I‘m a complete player, and I feel I can contribute on both sides, as long as I‘m healthy. Right now I‘m not, so I can only DH. Because of the makeup of our team as well, the composition of players that we have ... it’s just tough to throw myself into that mix. It’s too many players sort of in the same role. It definitely could create a logjam with a lack of bodies to go out in the outfield.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-4, 5.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-5, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey starts Tuesday against the White Sox in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Dickey’s knuckleball was dancing the way it should for the first time in about a month Thursday when he pitched a complete-game win against the Angels. He allowed five hits, two walks and four runs while striking out seven. In nine career games (five starts) against the White Sox, he is 2-4 with an 8.10 ERA.

--DH Jose Bautista (strained right shoulder) missed his second straight game Monday after getting a cortisone shot Sunday. He is expected to return for Tuesday’s game against the White Sox. He said he had to cortisone shot because the pain persisted. “Having throbbing pain at night is not necessarily enjoyable, and I was having to take pain medicine just to go to sleep, and that was messing up my stomach,” Bautista said. “It was just time. And I’ve been on the pain medicine for too long anyways, so it’s time to cut that out and try alternatives. And this is the least invasive out of all the alternatives.”

--SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was activated from the disabled list Monday and hit a leadoff double in the first inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-0 win over the White Sox. He finished 1-for-4 with one strikeout. Reyes’ return meant INF Ryan Goins, who filled in at shortstop for Reyes, shifted to second base with 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) on the disabled list. Reyes was on the disabled list since April 28.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki had a short stay with the Blue Jays, as he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He was recalled from Buffalo on Friday and went 1-for-5 with a walk in three games with Toronto. He was called up when 2B Devon Travis was placed on the disabled list.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello extended his hitting streak to six games Monday in the Blue Jays’ 6-0 win over the White Sox when he hit a two-run single in the first inning. He is 9-for-21 (.429) with two homers and six RBIs during the streak.

--RHP Drew Hutchison pitched the second career complete game and second career shutout Monday when he held the White Sox to four hits in a 6-0 win. “I did a good job of getting ahead and had a really good sinker tonight, got a lot of early-swing ground balls and got double plays,” Hutchison said. “That was the key to getting deep in the game and keeping the pitch count down. I really didn’t feel great the first few innings. I thought maybe the third or fourth I really got it going. I was more worried about just filling the zone and being aggressive more than anything else.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had the good, exploding fastball, some good breaking balls and mixed in some good changeups. So he had them swinging, he was in the zone. ... He was in total control.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Drew Hutchison, who threw a four-hit shutout Monday in the Blue Jays’ 6-0 win over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play May 24-25 after getting a cortisone shot May 24. He is expected to return to action May 26.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he didn’t play May 24. He was having his shoulder examined.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista