Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson’s walk-off home run on Tuesday helped make up for a poor performance by the team overall.

Poor defense and a leaky bullpen put the Blue Jays in the position they were in going into the ninth inning.

Donaldson made up for all of it with his second homer of the game, a three-run walk-off blast against Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson that resulted in a 10-9 victory.

It was only the Blue Jays’ third one-run win this season. They have lost 10 games by a single run.

“It was one of those games, we didn’t play great defense,” manager John Gibbons said, and it could be called an understatement.

The Blue Jays had trouble turning double plays.

And in two games back from the disabled list, shortstop Jose Reyes shows signs that he could be a defensive liability as he was last season. He made one error Tuesday, but did not field his position well generally. But his bat at the top of the lineup is welcome.

But this was not a time for the Blue Jays to worry about what went wrong. So much went well offensively and it covered over some problems. Donaldson’s two home runs and four RBIs and Jose Bautista’s three doubles and five RBIs can paper over a lot of problems, at least for one game. Bautista has been restricted to the designated hitter role because of right shoulder strain but could be ready to help shore up the outfield defense next week when he returns to right field.

But on Tuesday, the Blue Jays could talk about magic and sing the praises of Donaldson.

“Magic, how many times have I talked about magic,” Gibbons said before a question could be asked.

Then he talked about Donaldson, a major acquisition in the offseason in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. He already has had two walk-off homers this season for the Blue Jays.

”And it’s hard to do,“ Gibbons said. ”Pressure situations in baseball, rarely do you come through. You don’t do it all the time. And it’s what separates a lot of guys. Some guys get the reputation as clutch players. What’s clutch, I don’t know. But he’s got a different mentality and he wants to be up with the game on the line and he wants the ground ball with the game on the line. That’s just the way he functions.

“You can hear it. How do I know that? Just talking to him or hearing him talk. Down in the game, he just keeps pounding. For nine innings or whatever it is he’s very intense and confident.”

Donaldson said he enjoys coming home to the welcoming committee.

“That’s the coolest part of it all,” he said. “All your boys there sitting at home plate, the crowd going crazy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-26

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-2, 4.28 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-3, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his fifth start of the season and his 11th appearance overall Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. Estrada had his longest outing of the season Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners when he went seven innings, allowing six hits, three walks and four runs. He struck out five. He is 0-3 (5.40 ERA) in his starts this season and 1-0 (0.84 ERA) in six relief outings. He is 22-23 (4.26 ERA) in 75 career starts and 2-6 (4.03 ERA) in 89 career relief appearances. This will be the first time he has faced the White Sox.

--RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) drove in five runs with three doubles in the 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox Tuesday. He missed games Sunday and Monday after taking a cortisone shot in the shoulder Sunday. He has been restricted to use as designated hitter since aggravating his shoulder on a throw April 21. “The trainers told me he feels better,” manager John Gibbons said before Tuesday’s game. The hope is to have him available to play outfield June 1-3 when the Blue Jays visit the Washington Nationals for an interleague series. Bautista said he was pain free Tuesday and made 25 throws from about 90 feet before the game.

--C Dioner Navarro (strained left hamstring) started his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday and was 1-for-3 with a double. He has been on the disabled list since April 22. He caught seven innings and threw out two runners, one on a caught stealing the other on a pickoff. The plan was for Navarro to DH on Wednesday. “Navarro’s a big part of our team, he’s a good hitter,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s progressing. It was a pretty good injury. We didn’t think it was that bad when he did it.”

--OF/INF Chris Colabello extended his hit streak to seven games with a double in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox. He is 10-for-27 (.370) in that span.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning Tuesday to give the Blue Jays a 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his second homer of the game and 12th of the season. It was his second walk-off homer this season to become the first Blue Jay to have two game-ending homers in a season since 3B Eric Hinske in 2002. He has five walk-off homers in his career. Asked if he feels that he is a clutch hitter, Donaldson said, “I would like to say that.”

--RHP Roberto Osuna pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday’s 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox. The 20-year-old rookie has not allowed a run in 18 of his 20 outings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s probably one of the better feelings in baseball is to hit a walk-off homer. You don’t get the opportunity very often and when you’re able to do it, it definitely feels rewarding.” -- 3B Josh Donaldson, after hitting a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning Tuesday to give the Blue Jays a 10-9 win over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) did not play May 24-25 after getting a cortisone shot May 24. He returned to the lineup May 26.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo May 26.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he didn’t play May 24. He was having his shoulder examined.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Scott Copeland

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista