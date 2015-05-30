Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Chris Colabello returned to the Twin Cities on Friday with a new lease on his major league career.

The 31-year-old Colabello, who made his big league debut with the Minnesota Twins as a 29-year-old first baseman in 2013, was waived by the Twins during the offseason and claimed by the Blue Jays.

Colabello made the Twins pay for the move on Friday, blasting what ended up being a game-winning, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, breaking a 4-4 tie and giving the Blue Jays a 6-4 win.

Recalled by Toronto earlier this month when outfielder Michael Saunders was placed on the disabled list with a bone bruise in his left knee, Colabello hasn’t stopped hitting; he entered play Friday with a .386 average with three homers and 12 RBIs in 83 at-bats.

“He’s done everything well. He’s really given us a shot in the arm with his bat,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “I know he was excited to come back here. But he just keeps hitting and hitting and hitting. He’s hitting the good pitching. You’d figure he’d have to cool off sooner or later but he hasn’t really. Some clutch hits. He plays it the right way.”

While things didn’t end the way Colabello would have liked with Minnesota, he said he’s still extremely grateful for the opportunity the club gave him. Colabello was undrafted out of tiny Assumption College in Worcester, Mass. and didn’t debut in the majors until May 22, 2013.

“I certainly met a lot of good people,” Colabello said.

Colabello got off to a red-hot start a season ago, breaking Kirby Puckett’s franchise record for RBIs in the month of April. But a thumb injury derailed his season, and he was never able to regain his early season form.

“It’s arguably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through in my life,” Colabello said. “Being in pain every day, writhing pain every time you didn’t square up a baseball and trying to figure out ways to make it not hurt instead of going up to bat finding ways to compete. That was what I was doing every day from April 23 or 24th on.”

Gibbons said the Jays knew about the injury when they claimed him, and believed if healthy, Colabello had a chance to help Toronto with his bat and his versatility.

”He gives you good at-bats, right-handed or left-handed it doesn’t matter. He takes nothing for granted,“ Gibbons said. ”It’s been a long road for him but I’d say he’s taking advantage of it.

“He plays to win. When we were here last year, he wore us out playing on the other side. We knew he could hit, but he had that thumb issue that really set him back a little bit. He was a good pickup for us.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 4-4, 3.98 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-3, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Devon Travis begins a rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Buffalo. Travis has been on the disabled list since May 17 with inflammation in his left shoulder.

--C Dioner Navarro will begin a rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Navarro has been out a month with a hamstring injury.

--LF Chris Colabello went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. The homer was his fourth of the season and broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth inning against Twins closer Glen Perkins.

--LHP Mark Buerhle allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three in a complete game victory. It was his 29th career win against the Twins, the most for him against any opponent. Buehrle’s 29 wins are most by an opponent against the Twins in club history.

--RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Schultz took the roster spot that was vacated when Scott Copeland was optioned to Buffalo on Thursday night.

--RHP Todd Redmond was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment for the second time this season May 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “First at-bat, I got a lot more jittery than I expected to. But as the game went on, I think I settled in. I couldn’t have drawn it up that way, but I‘m really glad it happened.” -- Blue Jays OF Chris Colabello.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Steve Tolleson (sore groin) left the May 26 game, and he did not play May 27-29. He is day-to-day.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on May 26.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehabilitation assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he didn’t play May 24. He was having his shoulder examined.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4, and he is out until at least early June.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Steve Tolleson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista