Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Toronto Blue Jays were expected to be a contender in the American League East this season. Two months in, however, the Jays sit in fourth place, six games under .500.

Despite the rocky start, Toronto (23-29) stands only 3 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the division.

A big chunk of that difference came in one-run games. At 3-12, the Jays have the worst record in their division in games decided by one run. Only the Oakland Athletics, at 3-15, have a worse mark in the AL.

“There’s so many things that can happen in a game,” Toronto catcher Russell Martin said. “We’ve had a lot of opportunities to bust games open and we haven‘t. Our offense needs to come through more consistently for us to win more games, especially the close games.”

After winning the opening game of their series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, Toronto lost the final two games of the series. Each loss was by one run, including a 6-5 defeat Sunday, short-circuiting momentum gained Friday when the Jays were in the midst of a four-wins-in-five-games stretch.

“It’s got to change or you’re not going to do anything,” Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We’re right there. My gut tells me that’s going to change, the law of averages says that’s going to change.”

Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson said players have not gotten frustrated by the lack of success in tight games.

“At the end of the day, a loss is a loss,” Donaldson said, “whether it’s one or 10 runs. I feel like right now, we’re doing a pretty good job of being competitive. We’re going to go out there and hopefully start winning more games.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-5, 5.77 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 4-2, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Steve Tolleson, who exited Tuesday’s game due to a left groin strain and hadn’t played since, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. He is hitting .268/.333/.439 with no homers and three RBIs in 19 games for the Blue Jays this season.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo when the Blue Jays placed INF Steve Tolleson on the disabled list Sunday. Kawasaki entered Sunday’s game as a pinch runner and stayed in to play defense. He is 1-for-5 in four games for Toronto this season.

--LHP Phil Coke, released by the Cubs on Tuesday after struggling in 16 relief appearances this season, signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Saturday. He had no decisions and a 6.30 ERA for Chicago. In 10 innings, he allowed 14 hits and three walks while striking out nine. Coke will join Triple-A Buffalo, with the Cubs still paying all but the major league minimum of his $2.25 million salary this season.

--RHP Drew Hutchinson allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday, striking out three and walking none. In his past four outings, it was the most hits he allowed and was the shortest appearance. Hutchison has a 7.80 ERA on the road this season.

--3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was Donaldson’s 15th homer of the season and sixth in his past six games. Donaldson has hit safely in 20 consecutive games against the Twins dating back to August 2012.

--LF Chris Colabello had a single in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting .372 during the streak with three doubles, three homers and eight RBIs.

--C Russell Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI. It was his first RBI since May 18. Martin has five hits in his past 14 at-bats after getting just one hit in his previous six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got exposed today, and that’s been happening a little bit lately.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ 6-5 loss to the Twins on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. An MRI exam revealed a tear. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on May 26.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he didn’t play May 24. He was having his shoulder examined.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista