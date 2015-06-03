Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays, after losing 2-0 in the first game of a split-doubleheader in Washington on Tuesday, had lost their last 10 games by two runs or less.

“I did not know that. That is remarkable, really,” said starting pitcher R.A. Dickey, who was on the losing end of the first game Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 3-12 in one-run games, including 0-5 away from home. True to form the win in the nightcap came by a score of 7-3 as Kevin Pillar hit two homers as the Blue Jays improved to 24-30.

“We have to start winning some (close) games and I have to be a part of that,” said Dickey, who allowed two runs in six innings. “There are no moral victories in this game. You have to win.”

“We are still in this this thing,” manager John Gibbons said of the American League East.

Toronto was also struggling on the road, with a record of 10-18 after the two games Tuesday.

Dickey had given up 16 earned runs in his previous three starts before Tuesday.

“I am trying to replicate a mechanic and get guys out with a knuckleball,” Dickey said. “Over the course of the last three games I have felt pretty good.”

Dickey still had one of his best outings of the year on Tuesday.

“R.A. was great. He really was,” said Gibbons.

But Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann was even better as he threw eight scoreless innings.

“I am not really competing against him. I am competing against myself,” Dickey said.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 6-4, 4.97 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Taylor Jordan, 0-1, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Josh Thole was sent down to Triple-A after he caught R.A. Dickey in the first game of a split-doubleheader on Tuesday. Thole had two hits in the game and is hitting .269 in nine games with the Blue Jays this year.

--C Dioner Navarro was added to the roster after the first game of the split-doubleheader, as catcher Josh Thole was sent down to Triple-A. Navarro is hitting .267 in 30 at-bats for Toronto this year and had been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

--RHP Marco Estrada started the second game on Tuesday in the split-doubleheader. He picked up his first win as a starter in Toronto and second overall as he allowed six hits and two earned runs in six innings. “I had real good defense behind me,” said Estrada, who improved to 2-3 with an ERA of 3.77. He made his big league debut with Washington.

--RHP R.A. Dickey, a former Mets hurler, started Tuesday against the Nationals in the first of the split-doubleheader. He gave up eight hits and two runs in six innings but took the loss. “R.A. was great. He really was,” said manager John Gibbons. Dickey fell to 4-7 against the Nationals.

--RHP Scott Copeland was added as the 26th man for the second game of the split-doubleheader on Tuesday but was not used. He did not allow a run in his first two outings this year for the Blue Jays. Copeland signed with the Blue Jays in 2012 after he began his minor league career with the Baltimore Orioles. “He is a guy that has put himself on our radar through his performance the last couple of years,” said Toronto assistant general manager Tony LaCava, who was travelling with the team in Washington. “He was signed late in the summer three years ago. He came in unheralded but has done nothing but perform at every level we put him in.” Copeland throws a fastball, slider and change. “He is a groundball pitcher that needs a chance to see if he can get guys out at this level and we are going to give him a chance,” LaCava said. Having a 26th man for the second game of a twin bill is a matter of timing. “He is available; he hadn’t pitched in a couple of days and he was ready to do it,” said the assistant GM. Copeland was optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo after the game.

--OF Kevin Pillar had three hits, including two homers off Max Scherzer, and a career-high four RBIs in game two as the Blue Jays beat the Nationals, 7-3. He is now hitting .234 with four homers this year. “It was definitely special for me,” Pillar said of his big night. Manager John Gibbons said Pillar had been spending extra time in the cage. “That is a huge night,” Gibbons said. “That is pretty impressive.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was definitely really special for me. A day I will never forget.” -- Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar, after collecting three hits and a career-high four RBIs ina win over Washington on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he didn’t play May 24. He was having his shoulder examined.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista