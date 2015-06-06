Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Alex Anthopoulos usually does not comment about players that the Toronto Blue Jays might be pursuing.

But the Blue Jays general manager stepped out of character Friday and admitted that free-agent reliever Rafael Soriano is on the club’s radar.

“I think it’s fair to say,” Anthopoulos said. “I normally don’t comment specifically about players. But I think it’s someone we’ll look into.”

The 35-year-old right-hander had 32 saves for the Washington Nationals last season but struggled in the second half. Soriano had 22 of his saves and a 0.97 earned-run average in the first half the season and 10 saves with a 6.48 in the second half.

With the starting rotation improving and the hitters leading the league in runs scored, Anthopoulos said he wants to make improvements in the bullpen.

”We’re going to look to add,“ Anthopoulos said before Friday’s 6-2 win over the Houston Astros. ”And right now we’re really immersed in draft stuff. But at the same time we’re starting to engage in a little more trade (discussions).

“And I‘m not trying to foreshadow that something’s going to get done. But the talks are starting to move at a little bit more of a pace. But again, I really don’t think until after the draft that things will start to move.”

The draft begins Monday and will last for three days.

“If there’s a bullpen piece out there, we’ll look to do something,” Anthopoulos said. “I know there’s been reports about us inquiring about guys, and that’s fair to say. I wouldn’t deny those.”

The Blue Jays have won three in a row after taking the opener of a three-game series with the Astros Friday, but that left them four games below .500 at 26-30. In this year’s American League East that puts the Blue Jays only 4 1/2 games out of first.

”The division is wide open,“ Anthopoulos said. ”It goes without saying, none of the teams have really run away with it. You’ve got Tampa and New York, they’re obviously ahead right now.

“But we’re all in it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-0, 3.24 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 4-1, 5.26 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 12th start of the season Saturday against the Houston Astros in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. In his last start, May 31 at Minnesota, he did not factor in the decision of a 6-5 loss when he allowed seven hits, four runs and no walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. Hutchison might have turned his season around in his start against the Astros on May 14. He was not involved in the decision of the 6-4 loss but struck out nine in six innings, while allowing five hits, one walk and two runs. Over his past four starts, including the one in Houston, he is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA. In five starts at home this season, Hutchison is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA. On the road, he is 1-0, 7.80 ERA, in six starts. In two career starts against Houston, he is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA.

--OF/INF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday’s 6-2 win over Houston to extend his hit streak to a career-best 15 games, the longest of the season by a Blue Jays player. He is batting .367 (22-for-60) with four doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs in the streak that began May 20. He has hit safely in 24 of his 29 games since joining Toronto from Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) had his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo stopped May 29 because the shoulder was sore. GM Alex Anthopoulos said Friday that Travis is improving and will be re-evaluated Monday. When he returns to his rehab assignment, he will need about a week, Anthopoulos said. “Travis said he probably could play through it but we’ve still got four months left in the season and we want him to be 100 percent,” Anthopoulos said.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning Friday, but allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) without retiring a batter in the inning. RHP Roberto Osuna finished the ninth with three strikeouts. Sanchez is improving with each appearance. After the 6-2 win over the Astros he is 5-4 with a 3.55 earned-run average. “Sanchy, he was dominating,” manager John Gibbons said. “Pounding the strike zone. He keeps getting better and better every time he goes out there.” “You want to attack these guys,” Sanchez said. “They’re a very aggressive team and I figured if I can attack these guys with my heater and keep the ball down in the zone, they’re going to hit a lot of groundballs and that’s what happened.”

--RF Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer in the third inning of Friday’s 6-2 win over the Astros to extend his hit streak to nine games. Bautista is batting .371 (13-for-35) during his streak.

--3B Josh Donaldson singled in the third inning of Friday’s 6-2 win over the Houston Astros to extend his hit streak to 10 games. He is batting .381 (16-for-42) in the streak. He has reached base in 36 straight games against the Astros, the longest active streak in the majors by any player against one club.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The more he goes deeper into games, the confidence is growing, he knows he can do it. It was easy to watch, a lot of ground balls, strike after strike.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, on RHP Aaron Sanchez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Edwin Encarnacion (sore left hamstring) sat out June 3. He returned for the June 5 game.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore so was shut down. He could resume his rehab assignment the week of June 8.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he didn’t play May 24. He was having his shoulder examined.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista