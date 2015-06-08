Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Good things are starting to happen to the Toronto Blue Jays.

One such good thing happened in a three-run ninth inning Sunday. An infield popup by right fielder Jose Bautista dropped for a single when Houston Astros shortstop Jonathan Villar dropped the ball as he bumped into Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes, who was standing on second base. The Astros wanted interference called.

Left fielder Chris Colabello won the game 7-6 on a two-run, walk-off single to extend his career-best hitting streak to 17 games.

Manager John Gibbons was asked if he ever saw a play like the one on the popup.

”I may have, but I can’t recollect,“ he said. It’s very odd.”

The Blue Jays have won five games in a row and are 28-30 and might be ready to make a move in the weak American League East.

“When you start playing good baseball, when you get on some nice little rolls, things start going your way, the worm starts turning a little bit,” Gibbons said. “We’ve been playing really good baseball.”

Right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey pitched 5 2/3 innings Sunday and did not factor in the decision.

Dickey was asked if the win was a sign that the tide might be turning.

”It definitely doesn’t hurt,“ he said. ”A great win. It’s so much fun, more fun, pitching when our team wins regardless of my personal decision.

“But it’s been fun to watch us have a couple of walk-offs, win some one-run ballgames. I think we were kind of having a tough time doing that for a little while. And we’ve been able to do that a couple times over the past couple of weeks. It’s been good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 1-1, 4.24 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-3, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his 13th appearance and seventh start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series with the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre. Estrada picked up his first win as a starter (he has one win as a reliever) on Tuesday when he allowed six hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) and had five strikeouts over six innings in a 7-3 victory over the Nationals. His previous two starts were seven innings each. In nine career games against the Marlins, including four starts, he is 1-2 with a 6.44 ERA.

--OF/INF Chris Colabello extended his career-best hitting streak to 17 games with a walk-off, two-run single in the ninth inning Sunday to cap a three-run ninth inning in the Jays’ 7-6 win over the Astros. Colabello was 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch in the game. He is batting .348 (24-for-69) during the streak. “He’s got a hitting streak on the line and he clutched up there,” manager John Gibbons said. It is the longest hitting streak by a Blue Jay this season and equals the longest of the season in the majors set by Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu.

--RF Jose Bautista had his first two-homer game of the season and was 3-for-4 Sunday in the Jays’ 7-6 win over the Astros to give him 11 home runs on the season. It was his 24th career multi-homer game. He has hit four home runs in his past four games and has reached base in 16 consecutive games.

--3B Josh Donaldson was 2-for-5 in the Blue Jays’ 7-6 win over the Astros on Sunday. He has reached base in 38 consecutive games against Houston, the longest active streak in the majors by a player against one team. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) did not play Sunday after taking a cortisone shot in his shoulder Saturday. He aggravated the nagging injury on a swing in the first inning Saturday but still hit an RBI single. He left the game in the eighth inning and got the injection. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) was hurt June 6, and he received a cortisone shot. He sat out June 7, and he is day-to-day.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore so was shut down. He could resume his rehab assignment the week of June 8-14.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down on May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista