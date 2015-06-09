Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Right-hander Jon Harris was projected to go as high as ninth on one pre-draft assessment. Another had him going 13th.

However, the junior from Missouri State fell to the Toronto Blue Jays with the 29th overall pick Monday.

It is the second time the Blue Jays drafted Harris. They took him in the 33rd round in 2012 out of high school, but he opted to pitch in college.

The Blue Jays weren’t in his thinking during his long wait to be selected this time.

”I didn’t find out about Toronto until later, until it got in the twenties,“ Harris said on a conference call. ”I mean, there was talk about me going eighth to the White Sox or 15th to Milwaukee or, whatever it is, I was speculated to be according to my agent. It was just one of those nerve-wracking moments.

“My palms were sweaty, my heart was racing out of my body, thinking, ‘OK, when am I going to get that call.’ And then when I finally heard that Toronto’s going to be my new resting place, it was a big relief. My heart was still pounding out of chest because Toronto Blue Jays are giving me a chance to continue playing ball and doing something I love.”

“He’s an athletic pitcher,” Blue Jays amateur scouting director Brian Parker said. “I kind of sound like a broken record, but it’s our kind of guy, an athletic kid with a big arm and a breaking ball.”

Harris’ fastball has been clocked between 92 and 94 mph.

“That might be where he sits,” Parker said, “but it is a projectable body. But it is a college guy, too. He’s already 21 years old. We have to get him adjusted to the pro schedule, pitching every five days instead of once a week.”

Parker feels that the native of Florissant, Mo., has a good pitching sense.

“He can pitch with his fastball,” Parker said. “He can get outs with his fastball. He’s a guy with weapons to get outs. He has a breaking ball, he actually has a slider and a curveball. His slider is his best secondary pitch.”

Harris is 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and throws out of a high three-quarters arm slot. He also throws a changeup to go with his fastball, slider and curve.

He said that he has some “arm-side run” on his fastball which sets it off as a two-seamer.

“But I can also cut it a little bit and throw it straight if I need to,” he said. “And I‘m a fast worker. I like to get the ball and go. I don’t like to sit and waste time between pitches. I like to get what I want and deliver the ball to home plate.”

Parker was asked why Harris might have fallen to 29th.

“I have no idea,” he said. “Certain teams usually have a group of players that they’re targeting with each of their picks. As the picks go through, if somebody else falls to them, they’re going to take them instead of the guy they thought.”

The Blue Jays chose Florida high school right-hander Brady Singer 56th overall in the second round.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-30

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 6-2, 3.18 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 12th start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against Miami at Rogers Centre. It will be Buehrle’s first start against the Marlins since he pitched for them in 2012. Buehrle has pitched three complete games in his past four starts -- two of them nine-inning outings -- and he recorded his 10th career shutout Wednesday in an 8-0 victory over the Nationals. In one career start against the Marlins, Buehrle is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, allowing three hits and three walks in eight innings.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game Monday. He took a cortisone shot in the shoulder after aggravating the injury on a first-inning swing Saturday and leaving the game in the eighth inning. “One more day will probably do him some good,” manager John Gibbons said. “I‘m guessing he’ll be good tomorrow, we’ll see.”

--INF/OF Chris Colabello hit an RBI single in the first inning of the Blue Jays’ 11-3 victory over the Marlins on Monday to extend his career-best hitting streak to 18 games. It is the longest streak by a Blue Jay this season and the second longest in the majors this year. He is batting .338 (25-for-74) on the streak with five doubles, three homers and 14 RBIs.

--RF Jose Bautista went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday in the Blue Jays’ 11-3 win over Miami and extended his hitting streak to 12 games, matching his career best. He is batting .400 (18-for-45) during the streak.

--RHP Jon Harris, who was expected to go higher, fell to the Blue Jays at 29th overall in the draft Monday. The native of Florissant, Mo., went 8-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 103 innings for Missouri State this season. He struck out 116 and walked 36 with one complete game in his third season with the Bears. In 2013, Harris was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America. Harris, 21, has a fastball clocked in the 92-94 mph range, a slider, curveball and changeup. His slider is his best secondary pitch. “It was a great night,” amateur scouting director Brian Parker said. “We actually had Jon Harris ranked significantly higher than where we picked. He kind of fell further than we thought he was going to. ... We had to take advantage of it. It was one of those guys where he was just too high on our board to pass up.”

--RHP Brady Singer, from Eustis (Fla.) High School, was drafted 56th overall by the Blue Jays. “He’s a young, athletic kid with a great frame and a big fastball, and it’s got life and sink and he can really command the fastball,” amateur scouting director Brian Parker said. “Secondary (pitches) are probably what he needs to work on. It’s a high school arm that we need to get going, but he can pitch with his fastball, that’s his biggest thing right now. I believe he (signed a letter-of-intent to) Florida, but again we feel pretty good about his signability.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to get used to it. It’s a great thing. Our offense is one of the best out there. That one inning when we scored a bunch, they were asking me if I wanted to go inside and throw a little more because you kind of sit for a while and you tie up a little bit, but I was fine. It’s awesome watching these guys swing the bat, it’s impressive.” -- RHP Marco Estrada, after the Blue Jays’ 11-3 win over the Marlins on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) was hurt June 6, and he received a cortisone shot. He sat out June 7-8, but he could return June 9.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore so was shut down. He could resume his rehab assignment the week of June 8-14.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down on May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista