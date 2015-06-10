Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion extended two streaks with his two-run, walk-off home run on Tuesday.

The 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins was the seventh win in a row for the Blue Jays. Not only that, it was their 17th straight win without a save.

That’s right. They have not had a save from their bullpen since May 4. That was left-hander Brett Cecil’s second save in his third save opportunity of the season.

The Blue Jays are 17-16 since but Cecil has not had a save opportunity in that time even though he took over the closer’s role late in April from right-hander Miguel Castro.

In the saveless span, there were three walk-off wins and three complete-game wins by the starters, which obviously meant there were no chances for Cecil to pick up a save.

Cecil said he’s never seen a stretch like this but no one in the bullpen is making a big deal about it. The Blue Jays also have a no-quit offense that is capable of piling on runs and leads the majors with 314 runs scored. The saving grace is that a win is a win.

“No, it’s not really talked about,” Cecil said. “I think the first time we kind of laughed about it was the other day (Sunday) when it was 5-2 and (first baseman Justin) Smoak got a pinch-hit double that scored two runs and not having a save situation. I was standing up, finished my warmups to get ready to go into the game and as I turned around a lot of guys put their hands over their mouths and were just chuckling. But there’s no complaints from the pitching staff at all because I know there’s going to be a time when we’re going to be needed four out of five days, three out of four days.”

There was another possibility of a save May 29 at Minnesota. Left-hander Mark Buehrle gave up four runs in the first inning and then faced the minimum number of batters the rest of the way. When the Blue Jays scored twice in the top of the ninth to take a 6-4, Buehrle was in such command that he was left in to finish the game. Manager John Gibbons is no slave to the save rule and he didn’t want to interrupt Buehrle’s mastery that night.

Reliever Steve Delabar agreed with the move.

”When a guy’s cruising like that, sometimes when you do the move, like his pitch count is kind of like a hundred and then you go, ‘oh let’s get our closer in here,’ you disrupt the flow of the game,“ Delabar said. ”No, let him go. He’s has total control of the game, even though he had rough first inning, he’s gained control and everything is good now. So you don’t want to disrupt the flow, you want to keep it going.’

Delabar notes that although this stretch without saves is rare in this era, Cecil does have 13 games finished and that’s important as well. And, at times, he has been deprived of a save situation by add-on runs late in the game.

”We’re one big machine so those guys are doing their job really, really well right now,“ Delabar said. ”There’s times in the season where you hit the highs and lows and it’ll be time for the pitchers to do our job. Maybe that’s when the saves start piling up for Cecil.

“And the starters have been doing a good job so far and we’re going to ride their backs as long as we can.”

He knows that there will come a time when the bullpen phone starts ringing off the hook and it will be the bullpen to the rescue with Cecil applying the finishing touches for the save.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-30

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 4-3, 3.72 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Scott Copeland, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Copeland will make a spot start on Wednesday. RHP Aaron Sanchez was scheduled to start the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre but he will skip a start because of overall soreness. He will start next Tuesday against the New York Mets. Copeland, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo, will make the spot start in his place. Copeland is 0-0, 0.00, in two relief outings with Toronto and is 4-1 with a 1.97 ERA in eight games (seven starts) at Buffalo.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins Tuesday to snap a career-best 18-game hitting streak. Over the streak, he batted .338 (25-for-74). It was the longest hit streak by a Blue Jay since 2009 when 3B Scott Rolen hit in 25 straight games.

--RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins to snap his season-high, 12-game hitting streak and his streak of having reached base in 18 games in a row. The hitting streak equaled his career long.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) returned to the lineup Tuesday and hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning in the 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. It was his 13th homer of the season and the fourth walk-off homer of his career.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo after Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins to make room for RHP Scott Copeland, who was recalled from Buffalo to make a spot start Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. Kawasaki had his contract selected from Buffalo on May 31. In nine games with Toronto, he batted .273 (3-for-11) with two doubles and one RBI.

--SS Jose Reyes was 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins and has hit in 13 of his 14 games since returning from the disabled list. He has a 17-game hit streak against the Marlins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can never remember a year that I’ve been here where we’ve won that many walk-off games with a home run. I’ve seen some walk-off sac bunts but I haven’t seen many walk-off homers.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ fourth walk-off win of the season and their third with a home run.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) was hurt June 6, and he received a cortisone shot. He sat out June 7-8, and returned June 9.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore so was shut down. He could resume his rehab assignment the week of June 8-14.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down on May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista