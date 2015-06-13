Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons has been around long enough to know strange things can happen at Fenway Park.

He’s also been around his 2015 team enough to know it can hit -- a lot.

Put the two things together and Toronto’s ninth straight win was something pretty special.

“Proud of the guys. That’s pretty impressive,” Gibbons said after the Blue Jays came back from an 8-1 deficit and shocked the Red Sox 13-10 on Friday night.

The Jays came into the game leading the major leagues in runs scored. They had tallied 57 runs during an eight-game winning streak. Then they fell behind 5-0 after an inning and 8-1 after three.

They trailed 8-4 when the first nine men of the seventh inning all reached and all scored. Nine runs without an out.

“That’s an incredible inning,” Gibbons said. “We’ve got a potent offense, we really do ... we’re very, very dangerous.”

They have outscored the opposition 70-31 during the nine-game streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-30

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-6, 5.35 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 3-6, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Russell Martin highlighted an improbable nine-run inning with his only hit of the game, a bases-clearing, go-ahead triple in the seventh to send Toronto to a 13-10 win in Boston. Martin’s big hit came after Toronto fell into a seven-run hole, which he wasn’t particularly happy about. “You never want to be in that situation, but we’ve put up a lot of runs in a lot of games this year,” Martin said. “We just capitalized on some mistakes and we were able to come back at-bat by at-bat and had a big inning and ended up getting the win.”

--RHP Drew Hutchison had a night to forget, surrendering a career-high eight runs in what turned out to be the shortest start of his career without an injury. The right-hander allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings, but he was bailed out by his offense as the Blue Jays rallied with a nine-run seventh to get the win. “We were fortunate that they took the big lead and it was early and there was a lot of game left,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. Hutchinson had received a major league-best 8.66 runs of support in 12 starts this season.

--1B Justin Smoak homered in consecutive games for the first time since September 15-16 when he was with the Seattle Mariners, hitting a two-run shot to cap a nine-run seventh inning.

--SS Ronald Torreyes was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations, both teams announced Friday. The 22-year-old shortstop has yet to make his major league debut and has hit .175 (21-for-120) with zero home runs and 14 RBIs in 35 minor league games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was awesome. It can happen any time with this lineup. So it’s good at-bats and we were able to get back on top there.” -- 1B Justin Smoak, of the big nine-run inning Friday, adding that he’s been on the other side of those a few times.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He’s expected to be sent on a rehab assignment the week of June 15.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (upper body soreness) missed his June 10 start. He is expected to start June 16.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) left the June 10 game. He expects to be ready June 12 after a day off in the schedule.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Phil Coke

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista