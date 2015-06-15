Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The numbers are pretty scary.

The Toronto Blue Jays, riding an 11-games winning streak that matches the franchise high, are becoming a scoring machine.

The highest-scoring team in baseball has 88 runs during its streak, a run that brought the Jays to a season-high four games over .500 (34-30).

“We’re some kinda hot right now,” manager John Gibbons said Sunday after Toronto’s 13-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox that completed a three-game sweep.

The Blue Jays are hitting .312 with a .518 slugging percentage during the streak, and they are batting .473 with runners in scoring position. They hit 18 homers in the 11 games, and they amassed at least 10 hits eight times.

Over the weekend, Toronto scored 31 runs on 43 hits -- and they produced the runs with exactly no home runs from Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista and Juan Encarnacion, who came in with 41 among them.

Second baseman Ryan Goins, who extended a futility streak to 0-for-16 before getting two hits Friday night, finished 6-for-14 with nine RBIs in the series, and he drove in a career-high five runs Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Won 11

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-4, 4.25 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-4, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday retroactive to June 6 due to an upper back injury. He missed a start Wednesday, then was penciled in to start Sunday in Boston. When he couldn’t make that start either, the team placed him on the disabled list.

--RHP Scott Copeland was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he is due to start Tuesday for Toronto. He made a successful first major league start last Wednesday, allowing six hits, no walks and one run in seven innings in a 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins. He made two scoreless relief appearances (covering three total innings) for Toronto in May.

--2B Devon Travis will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on Monday. He has been out since mid-May after being smacked on the left shoulder by a hard-hit grounder that took a bad hop.

--RHP Marco Estrada, staked to a 10-0 lead through 4 1/2 innings Sunday, gave five of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth, and that was it for his day. Even so, he improved to 3-0 in June after a winless May. He became the first Toronto starter this season to win a game when allowing at least five earned runs.

--2B Ryan Goins drove in a career-high five runs Sunday, capping a weekend that saw him go 6-for-14 with nine RBIs in the three games. That gives the No. 9 hitter 22 RBIs on the season.

--C Russell Martin, who hit a game-tying, three-run triple Friday night and then hit a game-winning homer in the 11th inning Saturday, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs Sunday. He is 11-for-25 (.440) with 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

--CF Kevin Pillar made two great catches and went 6-for-14 in the Boston series, with multi-hit games in all three games. He scored four runs and drove in two during the weekend set.

--RF Jose Bautista, who came into the series with 21 career homers in fewer than 200 at-bats at Fenway Park, didn’t hit one this weekend. Neither did DH Juan Encarnacion or 3B Josh Donaldson (41 homers among them), but the Blue Jays still scored 31 runs in sweeping the three-game set.

--LHP Mark Buehrle goes for his eighth win of the season when the Blue Jays open a run of four straight games against the Mets on Monday in New York (the teams play two games in New York and two in Toronto). Buehrle has allowed two earned runs in 15 innings over his past two starts, the first of those a six-hit shutout of the Nationals in Washington. He is 0-3 lifetime against the Mets, 0-2 at Citi Field and is just 1-9 lifetime pitching against the Mets and Yankees in New York.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The only word to describe it is fun, you know? When you’re getting hits and scoring runs, it’s fun. That’s one word to describe this series.” -- 2B Ryan Goins, after the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the Red Sox with a 13-5 win Sunday, Toronto’s 11th consecutive victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Phil Coke

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Edwin Encarnacion

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

INF Danny Valencia

INF Justin Smoak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Ezequiel Carrera

DH Jose Bautista