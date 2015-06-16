Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the first time in almost two weeks, the Toronto Blue Jays were reminded Monday night that good pitching can beat good hitting.

The Blue Jays’ 11-game winning streak came to an end Monday night, when the New York Mets scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to eke out a 4-3 win at Citi Field.

Toronto was one strike away from a team-record 12th straight win before left-hander Brett Cecil gave up a game-tying RBI single to first baseman Lucas Duda. Right-hander Liam Hendriks relieved Cecil and gave up a first-pitch RBI single to shortstop Wilmer Flores.

But even if the Mets had lost, they still would have done what the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox hadn’t done since June 2: quiet the Jays’ explosive offense. Toronto scored at least five runs in all 11 wins and 88 overall.

“Tip my hat to the pitching over there because they shut down a hot club,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

The Blue Jays appeared ready to torment Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard when they forced him to throw 32 pitches in the first inning and took a 1-0 lead on a solo homer by right fielder Jose Bautista.

But Syndergaard retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced, including 10 by strikeout. The previous 11 starters against Toronto compiled an 8.77 ERA (51 earned runs allowed in 52 1/3 innings).

After the first, no Blue Jays player moved beyond first base until Bautista led off the ninth with a homer to tie the game at 2-2.

“That’s why they won today,” Bautista said. “Because he kept them in the ballgame.”

And things may not get any easier Tuesday, when the Mets send another hard-throwing right-hander, Matt Harvey, to the mound.

“If Harvey is on (Tuesday) night, it’s awful tough,” Gibbons said. “We’re getting challenged by good pitching. The kid tonight was great.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Scott Copeland, 1-0, 0.90 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 6-4, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Copeland will look to win for the second time in as many big league starts when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Copeland, who moved into the rotation following the lat injury suffered by RHP Aaron Sanchez, won his first career start last Wednesday, when he allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins, 7-2. This will be the fourth major league appearance overall for Copeland and his first against the Mets.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on Monday, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI. Travis, who had a sacrifice fly in the second, played seven innings. It was actually his second rehab game but his first since May 29, when he experienced renewed pain in his left shoulder while playing for Triple-A Buffalo. Travis was injured May 16, when he hurt his shoulder while taking a swing in a game against the Houston Astros. He is hitting .271 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 36 games this season.

--SS Jose Reyes’ 11-game hitting streak came to an end Monday, when he went 0-for-5 in the Blue Jays’ 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Reyes struck out twice, grounded out twice and flew out. It was his longest hitting streak since a 13-game run from May 30 through June 12, 2014. Reyes is hitting .290 this season with two homers, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 35 games.

--LHP Mark Buehrle engendered thoughts of yet another no-hitter or perfect game Monday before he didn’t factor into the decision in the Blue Jays’ 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Buehrle allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings. He retired the first 12 batters he faced before a hard-hit grounder by Mets 1B Lucas Duda took a bad hop off the glove of 1B Edwin Encarnacion and skipped into right field for what was ruled a double. Buehrle, of course, threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox on April 18, 2007, and tossed a perfect game for the White Sox on July 24, 2009. He is 7-4 this season and has allowed just seven earned runs in his last four starts, a stretch of 31 innings in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.13 to 4.01.

--RF Jose Bautista hit a pair of solo homers in the Blue Jays; 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets on Monday. Bautista homered in the first to give Toronto a 1-0 lead and forced extra innings with a shot leading off the ninth. The multi-homer game was the second of the season for Bautista, the 25th of his career and his 23rd with the Blue Jays. Only former Blue Jays 1B Carlos Delgado (37) has more multi-homer games in a Toronto uniform. Bautista is batting .251 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 58 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m proud of these guys -- it’s tough to do 11 in a row. It’s a tough one because it was right there and you have the lead but it didn’t happen.” - Toronto manager John Gibbons, after the Mets ended the Blue Jays’ 11-game winning streak on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Phil Coke

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera