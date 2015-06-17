Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two weeks, the Toronto Blue Jays are mired in a losing streak. But they might be working on a new winning streak if not for a questionable call by third base coach Luis Rivera and an accompanying baserunning miscue by center fielder Kevin Pillar in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Blue Jays scored both their runs in the eighth, when second baseman Ryan Goins drew a leadoff walk and sent to second on Pillar’s single. Shortstop Jose Reyes followed with a single to right, where Curtis Granderson has an average arm at best.

Rivera put the stop sign up for Goins, but Pillar didn’t look up and never broke stride around third. He didn’t slow up until he saw Goins standing on third. Pillar tried engaging in a rundown but was quickly tagged by first baseman Lucas Duda, who ran all the way across the field after receiving the throw from Granderson.

“He was running with his head down and never really looked up,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We gave them an out right there when we really had them on the ropes.”

Right fielder Jose Bautista followed with a sacrifice fly off right-hander Bobby Parnell before first baseman Edwin Encarnacion laced an RBI single, but the Blue Jays would get no closer as Parnell retired the final four batters.

Afterward, Pillar took the blame.

”It’s as embarrassing as it gets,“ Pillar said. ”We are paid to go out there and perform and not make dumb mistakes. I wanted to do something and help the team win a game.

“We were in a situation where we had the heart of the order up and we are better off taking our chances with them hitting than trying to get extra bases.”

Pillar said the mistake wouldn’t linger as the Blue Jays, who had won 11 in a row before falling 4-3 in 11 innings on Monday, try to generate another winning streak when the Mets visit Toronto on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s just important to win tomorrow,” Pillar said. “You don’t get on a winning streak without winning (Wednesday‘s) game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-6, 4.24 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-1, 5.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will look to bounce back the worst start of his career when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre. Hutchison allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over 2 1/3 innings last Friday but was spared the loss when the Blue Jays stormed back for a 13-10 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The eight runs allowed were the most surrendered by Hutchison in 56 big league starts while the nine hits tied a career high. In addition, the 2 1/3-inning stint was his shortest in a start in which he didn’t suffer an injury. The poor outing sent his ERA from 4.91 to 5.75. Hutchison will be making his eighth interleague start and first against the Mets.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) is not expected to come off the disabled list in time to start Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Sanchez was placed on the disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to June 6, so Sunday is the first day he is eligible to be activated. But manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that Sanchez, who is at the team’s spring training facility in Florida, wasn’t expected to be an option to pitch Sunday. His spot in the rotation will likely continue to be occupied by RHP Scott Copeland, who took the loss Tuesday. Sanchez is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA in 11 starts this season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) continued his rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4. He is hitless with one RBI in seven at-bats over two games for New Hampshire. Travis was injured May 16, when he hurt his shoulder while taking a swing in a game against the Houston Astros. He is hitting .271 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 36 games this season.

--RHP Scott Copeland suffered his first major league loss when he gave up three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one over four innings as the Blue Jays fell to the Mets, 3-2. Copeland allowed both runs on seven hits spanning the second and third innings. He threw a perfect fourth but was lifted for PH Justin Smoak in the top of the fifth. Copeland, who is occupying the rotation spot of injured RHP Aaron Sanchez, is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four games (two starts) this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave them an out right there where we really had them on the ropes.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a baserunning error cost his team an important out in a loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Scott Copeland

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Phil Coke

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera