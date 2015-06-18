Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- An 8-0 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday was important to the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was not one of those absolute, must-win games, but it was needed to prevent a small slide from gaining momentum.

The Blue Jays were basking in the glow of an 11-game winning streak, which equaled the franchise record, before they lost two one-run games to the Mets at Citi Field on Monday and Tuesday.

Such things can have a way of spinning out of control, undoing all the good that the streak did to help turn the team’s season around.

“We need to put an end to it,” Gibbons said before Wednesday’s game at Rogers Centre. “That’s the one nice thing about a (winning) streak. When it ends, you still want to keep building on it. Always easier said than done, though.”

The Wednesday game against the Mets was the first of a five-game homestand for the Blue Jays. Toronto returns to American League East play Friday when it hosts the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game series.

Even though five of the victories during the winning streak came on the road, home has been a good place to be so far for the Blue Jays. They have won seven in a row and 10 of their past 11 at home, where they are 21-12 for the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-4, 4.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-6, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey on Thursday will make his first start against the Mets since they traded him to the Blue Jays after the 2012 season in which he won the National League Cy Young Award. In his four starts since his complete-game win over the Angels on May 21, Dickey is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA, allowing 26 hits, including three home runs, in 22 2/3 innings. However, the Blue Jays went 3-1 in those games. Dickey is 2-2 with a 4.65 ERA in his seven starts at home this season and is 0-4 with a 6.17 ERA in six starts on the road.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday in the Blue Jays’ 8-0 win over the Mets to end a nine-game hitting streak. He batted .375 (12-for-32) in that span with one home run, six RBIs and five walks. Encarnacion played at first base Wednesday with 3B Josh Donaldson used as the designated hitter.

--3B Josh Donaldson was given the start as designated hitter Wednesday against the Mets to give him a bit of a rest while keeping his bat in the lineup. 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion started at first base. Manager John Gibbons said he would like to give some other regulars a game as DH to rest them. Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and three strikeouts in Toronto’s 8-0 win.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went 1-for-4 Wednesday on his rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire. He is expected to continue his assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday and could be ready to return to the Blue Jays by the weekend or early next week. Manager John Gibbons said that Travis has felt no discomfort in the shoulder. In three games with New Hampshire, Travis is 1-for-11 (.091) with one RBI.

--1B Justin Smoak entered the Blue Jays’ 8-0 win over the Mets on Wednesday as a pinch runner for 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion in the eighth inning. It was the first time in his career that Smoak was used as a pinch runner.

--RHP Drew Hutchison is doing things in reverse this season. After seven starts at home in 2014, he was 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA. In 10 starts on the road, he was 4-2 with a 2.23 ERA. The splits are the other way around this year. After allowing four hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday in an 8-0 win over the Mets, Hutchison is 5-1 with a 2.30 ERA at home after seven starts. He is 1-0 with a 9.46 ERA in seven starts on the road. Things basically evened out last season. He finished the season 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 13 starts at home, 5-8, 4.33 ERA in 19 starts on the road.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a good fastball tonight and a good slider. I thought his fastball was kind of overpowering tonight. It was a good outing for him, a tight ballgame. It was what we needed and the bullpen was great and they were a little worn out after that last road trip. We opened it up late. We scored a lot of runs but that’s one thing we do.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Drew Hutchison, who fired 5 2/3 shutout innings Wednesday in the Blue Jays’ 8-0 win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15. He is expected to move his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 18, and he could be activated in mid-June.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Scott Copeland

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Phil Coke

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera