Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Not often can R.A. Dickey beat one of his elders, but he managed the feat Thursday.

The 40-year-old Toronto knuckleballer prevailed over the New York Mets’ 42-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon in the Blue Jays’ 7-1 victory.

It was the first pitching matchup between 40-something pitchers since Aug. 15, 2008, when Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Jamie Moyer, 45, beat San Diego Padres right-hander Greg Maddux, 42.

“I was happy the young buck won tonight,” Dickey said.

Dickey found much more to like in Thursday’s outing, despite allowing five walks, three in one inning. He held the Mets to three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings while equaling his season high with seven strikeouts.

His knuckleball had a life of its own.

”I was excited about it,“ Dickey said. ”It was moving well in the ‘pen, too. I felt like my arm strength is coming back a little bit from that first month of the season. I‘m consistently hitting the velocities that help with the movement.

“For the most part, I was pretty consistent in the zone. I had that one inning (the second) where I felt there were some marginal calls. Outside of that, I thought it was pretty good all night.”

It was Dickey’s first win since May 21, and it came against the team that traded him in December 2012, after he had won the National League Cy Young Award that year.

He said that did not enter the game with any more emotion even though it was his first start against the Mets since the trade.

“I really didn’t view it as that,” Dickey said. “I mean, that was three years ago. I leave it to everybody else to build the story. It was just another start for me where I wanted to be consistent and trustworthy for my team and give us a shot at winning the ballgame. Hopefully, I will have 20 more like that.”

He appreciated the run support that always has not been there for him.

Even with seven runs Thursday, Dickey is receiving an average of just 4.4 runs a game from the highest-scoring team in the majors.

“It’s fun to pitch when you have a lead like that,” he said. “You can throw more fastballs. You can really experiment a little bit in game situations to see what will help you the next game.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-32

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-2, 4.13 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 4-3, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his ninth start and 15th appearance of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles at Rogers Centre. Estrada is 3-0 with a 5.00 ERA in three starts in June, during which the Blue Jays have outscored the opposition 33-11. In three career games, including one start, against the Orioles, he is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA. All three outings came this season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) will resume his role as the regular second baseman when he concludes his rehab assignment. INF Ryan Goins, who has been playing sensational defense at second, will return to a utility role. “He’ll be used a lot, just about everywhere,” manager John Gibbons said of Goins. Travis moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, after three games with Double-A New Hampshire. He is expected to return to Toronto this weekend or early next week.

--INF Maicer Izturis had surgery Tuesday to repair a tear in his right shoulder, and he is likely out for the season. He started the season on the disabled list with a strained right groin, and he injured his shoulder last month on a rehab assignment.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello hit his fifth homer of the season Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets and has at least one hit in 25 of his past 26 games. In 40 games since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, he has hit safely in 34 of them.

--OF Kevin Pillar was 2-for-4 with a run batted in Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over the Mets. He has 15 RBIs over his past 15 games. He also broke up a potential double play with a hard slide in Toronto’s five-run fourth inning. “That’s huge,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Sometimes that goes unnoticed in a lopsided game. ... You’re not going to find a better baserunner in baseball than Kev. He’s always been that way, he’s got great instincts. That’s just who he is.”

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (strained back muscle) will miss his third start in a row Sunday. RHP Scott Copeland will take his place for the third time when he faces the Baltimore Orioles. Sanchez likely will need a minor league rehab outing before coming off the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His ball was dancing a lot today.” -- Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud, on RHP R.A. Dickey, who threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over New York.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 18, and he could be activated in mid-June.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Scott Copeland

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Phil Coke

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera