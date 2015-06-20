Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Marco Estrada was in uncharted waters on Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander’s fifth pitch of the eighth inning to pinch-hitter Jimmy Paredes was his 118th of the game, a career high. Paredes, who was leading off the inning, blooped a single to left field on the fastball for the Baltimore Orioles’ first hit of the game.

Estrada, who allowed four walks in the first three innings including one to lead off the third, had retired the next 15 batters in order through the seventh.

“The first couple of innings were a battle with the strike zone,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He got on a nice little roll and he had everything working for him. He started spotting his fastball up, great changeup and then he started dropping that hook in there pretty consistently. And he threw some good cutters tonight. It was an impressive outing.”

Estrada was removed from the game after losing the no-hitter with the Blue Jays leading 5-0. The Orioles scored two in the eighth and two in the ninth but the Blue Jays held on for a 5-4 win.

Estrada did not get the no-hitter, or the shutout but he got the win for the third straight start.

“In the minor leagues I think I came pretty close (to a no-hitter),” he said. “I think I got into the ninth and I actually got taken out with no hits. Whatever, I‘m just glad we won. If it had happened, awesome. If not, which it didn‘t, that’s fine. I just wanted to win.”

Despite the relatively high pitch count, he said he could have continued.

“I was fine,” Estrada said. “I wanted to just keep going. If I had to throw 200 pitches today I would have. It was just unfortunate I gave up that hit and I looked up and saw that my pitch count was at 118 and I knew that was probably it for me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-32

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-0, 4.50) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-4, 4.01 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 14th start of the season Saturday when he faces the Baltimore Orioles in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Buehrle is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA and a .231 opponents’ on-base percentage in his past four starts. The Blue Jays are 3-1 in those games. He is 11-10 with a 3.56 ERA in 27 career games, including 25 starts.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) is 2-for-10 after his first two games with Triple-A Buffalo as he continues his minor league assignment. Travis played three games with Double-A New Hampshire to begin the assignment. He is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays next week.

--RHP R.A. Dickey went on the bereavement list Friday after the death of his father, Harry Lee Dickey, on Tuesday. INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his roster spot. Dickey pitched a three-hitter over 7 1/3 innings Thursday in a 7-1 win over the New York Mets before going home to be with his family.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Friday after RHP R.A Dickey, whose father died Tuesday, was put on the bereavement list. It is Kawasaki’s third stint this season with Toronto. He is batting .273 (3-for-11) with one RBI in nine games with the Blue Jays this season. He is batting .213 (20p-for-94) in 31 games with Buffalo.

--RHP Marco Estrada threw a career-high 118 pitches Friday in a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles and did not allow a hit until INF Jimmy Paredes led off the eighth with a pinch-hit single. Estrada was charged with one run on one hit and three walks while striking out six in seven-plus innings. After giving up four walks in the first three innings, he retired 15 straight batters until giving up the bloop single to left. He has won three straight starts. “The first couple of innings were a battle with the strike zone,” manager John Gibbons said. “He got on a nice little roll and he had everything working for him.”

--INF/OF Chris Colabello was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in the Blue Jays’ 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Friday. He has hit safely in 26 of his past 27 games with 10 extra-base hits in that span. He had his 15th multi-hit game Friday in the 41 games he has played since being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo. He is batting .350.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We grinded it out.” -- Blue Jays CF Adam Jones, after a win over Baltimore on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 18, and he could be activated in mid-June.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey (bereavement list)

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Scott Copeland

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Phil Coke

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera