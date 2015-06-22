Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- There were plenty of boos for left-hander Brett Cecil when he left the mound Sunday during the Baltimore Orioles’ four-run ninth inning.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ more-or-less closer had just walked two and allowed an RBI single and a two-run triple in a game the Orioles were about to win 13-9.

Baltimore’s late surge wiped out a gallant comeback by the Blue Jays, who trailed 7-0 after the top of the second and eventually led 9-7.

Cecil is struggling, that is no secret, just as it is no revelation to say that the Blue Jays need a real closer.

However, if Cecil is the fall guy for Sunday’s loss to an American League East rival, same some room for blame for shortstop Jose Reyes.

Reyes is a liability defensively, although the new squishier artificial turf at Rogers Centre does help him.

There is more to Reyes’ defensive problems than the errors he might make. Many of his mistakes result in hits or double plays not turned. Sometimes both.

He outdid himself in Sunday’s ninth inning. With runners at first and second and one out, Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy chopped a ball up the middle. With second baseman Munenori Kawasaki already at the bag, the double play was there for Reyes, either with a simple toss to Kawasaki, or it appeared he could have taken the ball himself and touched second before throwing to first.

However, Reyes did not give himself, Cecil or his teammates that chance, pulling up on the ball that was clearly to the shortstop side of second base as it bounced unimpeded into center field. Reyes said he was confused, whatever that means. Kawasaki already had stopped and was at the bag.

”I got a little bit confused, that’s no excuse,“ Reyes said before making an excuse. ”That should be into the double play there and Cecil would be out of the inning. I saw Kawa was right there, that’s why we kind of ...

“I had to continue to charge the ball and try to make a play, especially in that situation there.”

It’s nice that Reyes is batting .306 since coming off the disabled list May 25. He needs to hit at that rate or better to make up for his defense.

In a small sample -- his past seven games -- Reyes is batting .226 with a .250 on-base percentage and a .323 slugging percentage. During stretches like that, he had better play good defense.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 6-1, 5.33 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 2-1, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Hutchison picked up the win Wednesday with 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Blue Jays defeated the New York Mets 8-0. It was a good rebound from his previous start when he allowed eight runs in 2 1/3 against the Red Sox in a game the Blue Jays won 13-10. The Blue Jays are averaging 7.2 runs a game for Hutchison. In five career starts against Tampa Bay, he is 2-2 with a 6.31 ERA. In three career starts at Tropicana Field, he is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez, who is on the disabled list due to a strained right lat, will resume throwing Monday. The date of his return is not clear, but he has already missed three starts and he will likely need a rehab start or two before returning to Toronto’s rotation. “This (injury) snuck up on him a little bit, and we’re being cautious,” pitching coach Pete Walker said. “He feels great right now, so we’re anticipating getting him back relatively soon. We’ll stay on top of it in the second half of the season, but we expect him to be really good for us. He will be throwing (Monday) and getting after it. We’ll have a good chance to talk to him after that session.”

--RHP Scott Copeland, after a first good start in place of RHP Aaron Sanchez, pitched progressively worse in the next two and was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings Sunday. Copeland, a former Orioles minor-leaguer, did not factor in the decision Sunday as the Blue Jays lost to Baltimore 13-9. In three starts and two relief appearances with Toronto, Copeland is 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA. RHP Ryan Tepera and LHP Phil Coke also were optioned to Buffalo, with corresponding moves to be made.

--RHP Ryan Tepera allowed an RBI single to 3B Manny Machado before getting the final out in the Orioles’ four-run ninth inning Sunday in their 13-9 win over the Blue Jays. After the game, Tepera was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. In 12 relief outings with Toronto, Tepera is 0-0 with a 2.77 ERA. He was called up from Buffalo on May 8. RHP Scott Copeland and LHP Phil Coke also were optioned to Buffalo after Sunday’s game.

--LHP Phil Coke allowed a solo home run to 1B Chris Davis in his two-thirds of an inning Sunday, and after the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Coke was 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two relief outings after being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo June 12. He pitched two scoreless innings in his Blue Jays debut June 14 at Boston. A corresponding move will be made Monday.

--LHP Brett Cecil wondered if he is tipping his pitchers after allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning in the ninth inning of the Orioles’ 13-9 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Cecil, who is Toronto’s closer, has a 14.29 ERA over his past six outings, allowing nine earned runs, eight hits and five walks. It might have been better for Cecil if his own SS Jose Reyes had at least made the faintest of efforts on a ground ball in the ninth by Orioles SS J.J. Hardy. Instead of being an inning-ending double play, it was a single that scored the go-ahead run. “I don’t know, I‘m battling out there right now,” Cecil said after Sunday’s game. “Don’t have a real good answer for that. Trying to throw with a different hand position, thought I might be tipping some pitches, so we’ll have to go back and see if I‘m still doing it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kind of mixed emotions. The guys did a hell of a job coming back into that game. The difference is their bullpen shut us down late and we didn’t shut them down. We ended up (getting) that two-run lead but we couldn’t build enough. I‘m proud of the guys.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays rallied from a 7-0 lead before eventually losing 13-9 to the Orioles on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He is scheduled to begin throwing June 22.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 18, and he could be activated in mid-June.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey (bereavement list)

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera