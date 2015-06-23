Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Drew Hutchison wasn’t sparkling by any means Monday night, but the Toronto Blue Jays starter always looks better in terms of wins and losses than ERA this season.

Hutchison got into trouble early against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 64 pitches in the first two innings and falling behind 3-1. However, he settled down and lasted five innings, improving to 7-1 on the season when the Jays rallied for four runs in the sixth on the way to an 8-5 win at Tropicana Field.

“Hutch struggled a little bit early with his command, but he kicked it in gear, and we got five out of him, which was huge,” manager John Gibbons said.

Hutchison came in with the best average run support in the majors, with the Jays producing 8.27 runs per game in his outings. They nearly matched that figure Monday, helping him win his fourth straight decision, matching the best streak of his career.

He hasn’t finished the sixth inning in six of his seven career starts against the Rays, but he now owns a 3-2 all-time record against Tampa Bay thanks to ample support from his teammates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-6, 4.96 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 8-4, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Dioner Navarro, who entered the game in a 1-for-16 slump, went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run, scoring three times in the Blue Jays’ 8-5 win over the Rays. Navarro played well against his former team, expertly guiding a pitching staff that recorded 15 strikeouts.

--RHP Roberto Osuna pitched two innings of hitless, scoreless relief for his first career save Monday at Tampa Bay. The rookie has been dominant, recording 40 strikeouts against just 10 walks. Five of his six outs Monday came via strikeouts.

--LF Chris Colabello had a double and home run Monday, driving in two runs for the Jays. His .347 batting average is a team best, this after he hit just .229 with the Twins last season.

--RHP Drew Hutchison improved to 7-1, again benefitting from strong run support. He got the win at Tampa Bay despite allowing nine hits and three runs in five innings. Hutchison bounced back nicely after throwing 64 pitches in the first two innings.

--RHP R.A. Dickey was reinstated from the bereavement list Monday. He will start for the Jays on Tuesday against Rays RHP Chris Archer.

--RHP Todd Redmond, who went to high school in St. Petersburg, Fla., joined the Blue Jays on Monday and got into the game in his hometown. He threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. Toronto purchased his contract from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 1-2 with one save and a 4.81 ERA in 10 games (one start) this year. Overall this season for the Blue Jays, he is 0-1 with an 11.70 ERA in four games (one start).

--LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo but didn’t pitch Monday. In 21 games (one start) for Buffalo, he was 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA. Rasmussen broke into the majors for the first time last year, recording no decisions and a 3.18 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Toronto.

--LHP Phil Coke, optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays after Sunday’s game, declined the assignment and opted to become a free agent. Coke allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings over two appearances for Toronto. He appeared in 16 games for the Cubs earlier this season, going 0-0 with a 6.30 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They had some chances. We got some big outs at key times with guys on base, but you’ve got to have that. They always put pressure on you. They really do. I can’t remember scoring this many runs down here. I‘m sure it’s happened, but it doesn’t happen too often.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ 8-5 win over the Rays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 18, and he could be activated in mid-June.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera