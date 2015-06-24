Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Lost in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night was another strong night at the plate for designated hitter Dioner Navarro, who continues to play well against his old team.

Navarro came to Tropicana Field on Monday mired in a 1-for-16 slump, and after going 3-for-4 with his first home run of the season Monday, he followed with two of Toronto’s four hits and a solo home run on Tuesday.

“Dino’s hot right now,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s finally stringing some at-bats together. ... He’s a good hitter.”

Navarro, who played for the Rays from 2006-10, had gone 35 games without a home run before doing so in back-to-back games. His last five home runs have all come against the Rays, and he has four in his last 15 at-bats at the Trop.

On Tuesday, he raised his season average to .270 with two hits, but the rest of the Toronto lineup went a combined 2-for-27, including an 0-for-5 night with runners in scoring position. The good news for Navarro? He gets another game at the Trop as the series wraps up Wednesday afternoon.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 5-3, 3.92 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-3, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Dioner Navarro has five hits in two games at the Trop, this after being in a 1-for-16 slump coming into the series. After 35 games without a home run, he has hit them in each of the last two games -- his last five home runs are all against Rays pitchers.

--3B Josh Donaldson, back in the lineup after a day off Monday, struggled in Tuesday’s loss, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The Jays didn’t have many opportunities with runners in scoring position, but he did, striking out to end the sixth.

--RHP R.A. Dickey pitched well but not well enough to win Tuesday, holding the Rays to three runs in seven innings. He threw 110 pitches, giving up eight hits and three walks, and the Rays got a key run off the bullpen after he was out.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion hasn’t hit well at all against the Rays -- .056 in his last 56 at-bats against Tampa Bay -- but he did hit a solo home run in the ninth. Four of his last five hits against the Rays are home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s an ace right there. He’s tough to face when he’s on. Great competitor, and that’s why he’s having such a great year.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on Rays RHP Chris Archer after a loss Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He began a rehab assignment May 29 with Triple-A Buffalo but the shoulder was still sore, so he was shut down. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on June 15. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 18, and he could be activated in mid-June.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Rob Rasmussen

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera