Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- There will be no more of this one-handed stuff for Edwin Encarnacion. At least for now.

With a sore left shoulder that has been nagging at him for a while now, the Blue Jays first baseman/designated hitter has done more than take a cortisone shot.

He also is keeping both hands on the bat when he finished his swing, instead of one hand.

It reduces the strain on his shoulder and he was feeling no pain as he hit two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday.

“It’s putting less strain (on the shoulder) because when I finish with one hand, I go all the way through,” Encarnacion said. “When I finish with two hands, I just go where I have to go so I don’t go all the way back. That’s been better.”

He said he feels the shoulder sometimes when he swings and misses.

But it has been feeling better, he said.

His grand slam came in the first inning on Friday.

“I was just looking for a sac fly and make a good swing on it and it gave me the grand slam,” he said.

The Blue Jays are 17-6 in June after going 12-17 in May. “The one thing I like is we play like a team,” Encarnacion said. “Everybody playing together. We play like we used to play, like we’re supposed to play right now and play like a team. Everybody is doing their part. With pitching, with hitting, with defense -- everything together. That’s why we’re winning games.”

The two home runs give Encarnacion 16 for the season. He has 47 RBIs while batting .245.

“He’s having a good, solid season but he hasn’t really caught fire like we’ve seen him in the past,” manager John Gibbons said. “I think he will.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 6-6, 2.98 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Matt Boyd, MLB debut.

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Boyd had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo Friday and he will make his major league debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. The 24-year-old was 6-1 with a 1.10 earned-run average in 12 starts at Double-A New Hampshire and 1-1, 2.25 ERA, in two starts with Buffalo. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft from Oregon State. “He was dominating at Double A and a couple starts at Triple A he’s been really good,” manager John Gibbons said. “So why not? Give him a shot, let him run with it and see where it goes.” Boyd is filling the spot in the rotation that was occupied by RHP Aaron Sanchez (strained right lat) before he went on the disabled list and for three starts by RHP Scott Copeland, who was returned to Buffalo after his third start. LHP Rob Rasmussen, who pitched the ninth inning Friday in the 12-2 win over Texas, was optioned to Buffalo to make room for Boyd.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) was 1-for-4 Friday in the 12-2 win over Texas after he was reinstated from the disabled list Friday and INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Travis, 24, went on the disabled list May 17. “It was a long six weeks for sure,” he said. “Felt like six months.” He batted .186/.280/.209 with one RBI in going 8-for-43 in 11 minor league rehabilitation games with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. Travis, who was obtained in an offseason trade with the Detroit Tigers, started the season strong, batting .325/.393/.625 with six homers and 19 RBIs in April. His shoulder began to bother him after it was hit by a bat-hop grounder and he batted .185/.241/.315 with one homer and seven RBIs in May before going on the DL. INF Ryan Goins filled in for him at second and now will revert to a utility role. “Ryan did a great job for us but it’s good to see Devon back,” manager John Gibbons said.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Friday to make room for 2B Devon Travis, who was reinstated from the disabled list, where he had been since May 17 with inflammation in the left shoulder. Kawasaki has been on the shuttle between Buffalo and Toronto all season. In 12 games with the Blue Jays, he is batting .200 (3-for-15) with one RBI.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen was returned to Triple-A Buffalo Friday to make room for LHP Matt Boyd, who was called up to make the start Saturday against the Texas Rangers. Rasmussen was called up from Buffalo Monday and made one appearance for one inning, allowing one hit in the ninth inning Friday of the 12-2 in over the Rangers. He has a 2.93 ERA in 21 games, including one start, at Buffalo.

--OF Kevin Pillar was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday to extend his hitting streak a career-best 10 games. He has hit safely in 18 of 22 games in June. He is batting .444 on his hitting streak (16-for-36). He also made a diving catch on a bloop by Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre in the sixth inning.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion had two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 20th of his career. He was 3-for-5 with five RBIs on the game.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Matt Boyd

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera