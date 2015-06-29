Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Roberto Osuna has been shown poise under pressure for the Toronto Blue Jays this season.

Poise beyond what would be expected of a 20-year-old. But then again he pitched as a 16-year-old in the Mexican League.

It also helps to have the weapons. He has them with a fastball that hits 98 miles per hour, a devastating changeup and a tight slider.

That arsenal allowed him to strike out five over two innings to pick up his first major league save last Monday at Tampa Bay and go 1 1/3 innings Sunday to earn his second career save in a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

The changeup could be the key and the Blue Jays can thank catcher Russell Martin for encouraging Osuna to use it in spring training.

”From the get-go, I just realized it was a good pitch that he had,“ Martin said after the victory on Sunday. ”I feel that he already knew that he had a good changeup. And when you have a good pitch I feel like, I tend to use it. But his velocity’s picked up a little bit, so he’s got that electric fastball and a good changeup.

“I feel like his most-improved pitch has been his slider. He’s got a slider that’s short, it’s tight, you can’t pick it up. It works off the same plane as a fastball. We haven’t seen it that much but I feel like it’s his most improved pitch so far.”

With a runner at third and two out in the ninth, Martin and Osuna had a meeting on the mound before facing Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland. The at-bat went according to plan and Moreland struck out to end the game.

”Moreland’s a good hitter,“ Martin said. ”I feel like he’s a good lowball hitter, stays through the zone for a long time up there. And when we had beaten him up in the zone (on the first pitch), I knew he was going to be pumped up on adrenalin. And Osuna threw a perfect pitch, up in the hands, up and in. Got ahead of him, probably got him worried about the velocity a little bit.

“Then he executed a perfect changeup down and away. And at that point I felt like we had him in between. And then we just threw another fastball up, and he executed that pitch also. For the most part when pitchers execute pitches they get hitters out.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-6, 3.68 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-7, 4.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 16th start of the season Monday in the opener of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Dickey has the worst run support on the staff, getting only 4.3 runs per start. He allowed eight hits and three runs Tuesday in a 4-3 loss at Tampa Bay. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA in five June starts. He is 6-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 19 career games, including 13 starts, against the Red Sox.

--OF Kevin Pillar was 0-for-3 Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers to end a career-best 11-game hitting streak. He batted .436 (17-for-39) on the 11-game streak. He has hit safely in 19 of his 24 games in June and is batting .371 (33-for-89) for the month with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

--LHP Johan Santana, who won the American League Cy Young Award with the Minnesota Twins in 2004 and 2006, has abandoned his comeback attempt with the Blue Jays. The 36-year-old has not pitched in the majors since 2012.General manager Alex Anthopoulos said the main reason for Santana’s decision was a toe infection and that he plans to pitch in winter baseball. He signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays in February but never appeared in a game at any level.

--RHP Roberto Osuna earned his second career save Sunday by going 1 1/3 innings to finish off a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers. His went two innings to earn his first career save against the Tampa Bay Rays last Monday when he had five strikeouts. Manager John Gibbons feels that Osuna is capable producing saves of more than one inning. “No doubt in my mind he can do it and be really good at it,” he said.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his first home run since June 10, and his 18th of the season, on a full count in the fourth inning Sunday for the Blue Jays’ first hit of a game they went on to win 3-2. “Josh, I can’t say he’s been struggling because he’s been barreling just about everything it seems like but he’s been hitting a lot of atom balls,” manager John Gibbons said. “You look at that first hit and it plated a run, that’s a huge thing right there.” In the 14 homerless games between June 10 and Sunday, Donaldson hit .224/.276/.589 with three runs batted in.

--RHP Drew Hutchison struck out eight and allowed one unearned run to extending his winning streak to a career-best five straight decisions over his past seven starts. The unearned run in the sixth snapped a string of 14 runless innings at home. Over his past four starts at home, he has allowed one earned run in 26 2/3 innings. “I had a good changeup today,” he said Sunday. “I thought I located the ball well. The bullpen came in and did a good job.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like it. I want to be in those situations. I feel very comfortable.” -- Jays RHP Roberto Osuna, after earning the first save of his MLB career in a win over Texas on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22, will have bullpen sessions July 1-4 and then a decision will be made on a rehab assignment.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Matt Boyd

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera