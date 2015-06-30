Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Suddenly, the runs stopped flowing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in 12 innings last Wednesday, the Jays enjoyed a day off Thursday before scoring 12 runs to defeat the Texas Rangers on Friday.

In their next three games, they scored four runs and lost twice, including a 3-1 defeat to right-hander Clay Buchholz and the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

”Definitely a blip in my mind,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”You look back. We’ve run into some good pitching. Buchholz was on tonight. He’s tough, he’s having a good year.

“We were bound to cool off a little bit, we were so smoking hot. Good pitching can shut down good hitting, not all of the time, but a lot of the time.”

Right fielder Jose Bautista has not had a hit in his past six games and is 0-for-20 in that span with five walks.

Shortstop Jose Reyes, who came off the disabled list and went on a hitting surge, was 0-for-4 Monday. In 18 games starting June 10, he is batting .200 (15-for-75). He has two home runs and nine RBIs in that span but only six walks, which is not the way it should be for a leadoff hitter.

There is no reason for concern because the Blue Jays are leading the majors with 421 runs, averaging about 5.45 runs a game. Logically, that was going to flatten out somewhat. And, for a few games, it has.

It all means that the pitching needs to improve, and there are signs that is happening. To make sure the trend continues, at least one more solid starter must be added to the rotation.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 3-3, 4.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 5-3, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada enters his start Tuesday against the Red Sox coming off two superb starts. He lost a no-hitter in the eighth inning June 19 and finished with a one-hitter in seven-plus inning but got the win as the Blue Jays held on to beat the Orioles 5-4. He lost a perfect game on an infield hit with one out in the eighth Wednesday against the Rays and finished with a two-hitter and 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision as Toronto won 1-0 in 12 innings. He is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA in five June starts. Estrada is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA in four career games (two starts) against Boston. He is 2-0 with a 5.63 ERA in two outings (one start) against the Red Sox this season, both at Fenway Park. This will be his 17th appearance, and 11th start, of the season.

--RHP Roberto Osuna has pitched two and 1 1/3 innings June 22 and Sunday, respectively, in his first two career saves. The 20-year-old became the youngest major league pitcher with multiple saves of four or more outs in one season since RHP Victor Cruz of the Blue Jays, who also was 20, in 1978. Osuna also is the first Blue Jays pitcher to have two saves of more than one inning in a season since RHP Casey Janssen in 2012.

--RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-4 Monday in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox and is hitless in his past six games (0-for-20) with five walks. Manager John Gibbons feels Bautista has hit some “at ‘em” balls during the drought. Bautista hit a flyout in the sixth inning Monday that went to the warning track and, at first, appeared to have a shot to be a game-tying homer. “In this ballpark, you always think it has a chance,” Gibbons said. “I don’t think he necessarily got all of it, but I thought he got enough. Jose hit his to the deepest part of the park.”

--CF Kevin Pillar went 1-for-3 with a double Monday in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He has at least one hit in 15 of his past 17 games and is batting .362 (38-for-105) in his past 29 games. He picked up his seventh assist Monday, catching OF Alejandro De Aza trying for a double in the sixth.

--2B Devon Travis went 2-for-3 Monday and has hit in three of four games that he has played since his return from the disabled list Friday. He is batting .308 (4-for-13) since rejoining the roster.

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed six hits, three walks and three runs in six innings Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Red Sox. His record dropped to 3-8 with a 4.85 ERA. The knuckleballer has received little run support, an average of 4.1 runs in his 16 starts, which is worst on the staff. Part of his problem is that he has matched up against pitchers who are throwing well, such as Boston RHP Clay Buchholz on Monday. “I‘m kind of in a stretch where I‘m pitching just good enough to lose,” Dickey said. “I feel like I‘m capable of more from a results standpoint, but at the same time, I feel good about where my pitch is, it’s moving and guys are really getting pieces of it. The two pitches I got hurt on today were poorly executed fastballs to (SS Xander) Bogaerts and to (CF Mookie) Betts, and those both resulted in runs. I‘m going to keep making adjustments. We’ve got a really good baseball team, and this was a good baseball game. Clay pitched great.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he did a good job. He walked some guys and tried to sneak a fastball by Bogaerts and (Bogaerts) didn’t miss it. That was the key there.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP R.A. Dickey, who gave up a two-run double to Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in the third inning Monday during the Blue Jays’ 3-1 loss.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He will throw bullpen sessions July 1-4 before a decision is made on a rehab assignment.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Matt Boyd

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera