Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Marco Estrada’s two-game streak of brilliance came to an emphatic end Tuesday in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Estrada lasted 2 1/3 innings while taking his first loss since May 22. He allowed two home runs among three hits. He walked four and gave up four runs (two earned).

”I went out to the bullpen and thought I made some good pitches, I was feeling pretty good,“ Estrada said. ”But as soon as the game started, I just wasn’t making pitches, that’s all. I know these things are going to happen, but I’ve still got to battle through it.

“And, unfortunately, I didn’t give us the chance to win tonight and I left early; it’s something no starter wants to do. I wish I would have given them some innings. I struggled and I couldn’t locate anything. Changeups were bad today, just a bad day.”

In his previous two starts, he flirted with no-hitters, using an effective changeup that deserted him Tuesday.

Overcoming four early walks, he held the Baltimore Orioles hitless into the eighth inning June 19 before being removed from the game. The Blue Jays held on to win 5-4.

On June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays, he lost a perfect game in the eighth. He allowed two hits and had 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays won 1-0 in 12 innings.

The game Tuesday went wrong from the first batter when Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis committed an error. Estrada went on to walk four in the inning, forcing in two runs.

He threw 118 pitches June 19, and 129 on June 24, but he did not think that was a factor in his 73-pitch outing Tuesday.

“It was just one of those days,” Estrada said. “It’s not the first and won’t be the last.”

Nor did he complain about the balls and strikes.

“When I was pitching, it looked like they were close,” he said. “They were close, but they weren’t strikes. The umpire called a good game, and obviously when I‘m not making pitches, I‘m not going to going to get anything.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-8, 5.54 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 8-4, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle starts Wednesday afternoon when the Blue Jays meet the Red Sox in the third game of a four-game series. Over his past six starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA, allowing 35 hits and six walks in 45 innings. He is 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 27 career games (26 starts) against the Red Sox. This will be his first start against Boston this season.

--RF Jose Bautista went his seventh straight game without a hit Tuesday when he was 0-for-3 with a walk in the Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It is the first time he has gone seven games in a row without a hit since June 2010. He is in an 0-for-24 drought. In the seven-game hitless streak, he has six walks, four strikeouts and three runs, and the club is 3-4.

--SS Jose Reyes hit his fourth homer of the season in the seventh inning with one on against LHP Tommy Layne on Tuesday in the Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. It was Reyes’ first homer batting right-handed since July 8, 2014, on the road against the Angels. After a strong start at the plate when he came off the disabled list May 25, Reyes struggled. From June 12 to Monday, he batted .194/.247/.292 with one homer and eight RBIs, nine strikeouts, five walks and one stolen base in two attempts. The 2-for-4 effort Tuesday makes him .211 (16-for-76) with two homers and 10 RBIs in his past 18 games. Manager John Gibbons felt that Reyes was hitting the ball hard with no results.

--RHP Marco Estrada had a four-game win streak stopped Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He allowed three hits -- including two home runs -- four walks and four runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings while losing for the first time since May 22. It matched the shortest start of his career, which was Sept. 12, 2009, at Seattle. In his previous two starts, when he held opponents hitless into the eighth inning, he had a dynamic changeup. “That’s the one pitch (changeup) that obviously I need, and when I don’t have it, it’s tough,” Estrada said. “Normally I go to something else like my curveball, but I didn’t throw those for strikes. I threw some decent cutters, and that’s about it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t really get anything going. We got the home run from (SS Jose) Reyes, it felt good. It kind of perked everybody up a little bit, but that was it.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ 4-3 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He will throw bullpen sessions July 1-4 before a decision is made on a rehab assignment.

--INF Steve Tolleson (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on June 13.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Matt Boyd

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera