Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

TORONTO -- Justin Smoak earned more playing time.

After going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts against the Baltimore Orioles on June 21, the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman appeared in five games before Wednesday, usually going in to play defense. Smoak had two plate appearances in those games.

Given the start at first base Wednesday in Toronto’s 11-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, he pushed his way into manager John Gibbons’ plans.

The switch-hitting veteran went 3-for-4 with two home runs -- one from each side of the plate -- and three runs batted in.

He has been doing his best working in the batting cage, trying to stay ready. His homers Wednesday were against right-hander Rick Porcello and left-hander Robbie Ross Jr.

“For me, I was just trying to be on top,” Smoak said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in there. I got a changeup the first at-bat. Hit it pretty well. Second at-bat got a heater first pitch and squared it up pretty good.”

Gibbons said, “We’ll get him back in. I believe he deserves it after today.”

Smoak recorded the third multi-homer game of his career, and it was the second time he hit one from each side of the plate.

He is 21-for-68 (.309) since May 16, which includes 15 starts. He is batting .458 (11-for-24) with runners in scoring position for the season and is batting .375 (6-for-16) as a pinch hitter.

“When you get your opportunity, try to make the most of it,” he said. “I feel like coming off the bench pinch-hitting when I’ve gotten in there, I’ve done well. I’ve got to keep working and hopefully get in there more often.”

He helped himself with his performance Wednesday in his 27th start of the season. The 28th start should be coming soon.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 7-7, 4.38 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Matt Boyd, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Boyd will make his second major league start Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He made his major league debut Saturday against the Rangers, taking a 4-0 loss. He allowed nine hits, including three home runs, and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. He was 6-1 with a 1.10 ERA in 12 starts at Double-A New Hampshire before going to Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 1-1 with the 2.25 ERA in two starts before being called up to take the place of demoted RHP Scott Copeland.

--INF Steve Tolleson was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and designated for assignment. He was sidelined since May 27 with a left groin injury. Tolleson batted .268/.333/.439 with three RBIs in 19 games for the Blue Jay this season.

--RF Jose Bautista snapped a seven-game hitless streak and an 0-for-25 drought Wednesday when he hit a two-run homer in the second inning of the Jays’ 11-2 win over the Red Sox. Bautista went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and three RBIs. He also had a seven-game hitless streak in June 2010. His worst stretch without a hit is 27 at-bats. “I didn’t realize the numbers until it was over,” manager John Gibbons said. “His swing was good, he was hitting a lot of balls hard and was just coming up empty. You knew it was going to happen in a big way, and it did today.”

--1B Justin Smoak hit home runs from each side of the plate to drive in three runs Wednesday. It was his third career multi-homer game and the second in which he homered from each side of the plate. He is the sixth Blue Jays player to homer from both sides of the plate in one game. LF Melky Cabrera was the most recent to do it for the Blue Jays -- July 28, 2014, at Boston. 2B Roberto Alomar homered from each side of the plate in a game twice for Toronto. Smoak tied his career high with three hits in the game and has earned more playing time, according to manager John Gibbons.

--SS Jose Reyes had four singles Wednesday in the Jays’ 11-2 win over the Red Sox. It was his first four-hit game since Aug. 10, 2014, against the Tigers.

--LHP Mark Buehrle allowed four hits and one run in seven innings Wednesday in the Jays’ 11-2 win over the Red Sox. He struck out a season-high seven batters. Buehrle has pitched six or more innings in 10 consecutive starts. He has won five of his past six starts against Boston, dating to 2013, and has a 1.63 ERA in the six wins. “I‘m feeling good,” Buehrle said. “I can’t tell you why I‘m feeling good, but it’s just that time of year when I‘m having good outings and making some good pitches, and when I‘m not making good pitches, I‘m getting away with them.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve been shut down for a few games, ran into some tough pitching. I think everybody knows what we’re capable of doing, so it’s a matter of time. I can’t complain. I’ve had a fair amount of run support this year, which makes it a lot easier to pitch.” -- LHP Mark Buehrle, after he and the Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 11-2 Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He was scheduled to throw bullpen sessions July 1-4 before a decision is made on a rehab assignment.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Todd Redmond

LHP Matt Boyd

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera