Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

TORONTO -- With each hit in the Boston Red Sox’s eight-run first inning Thursday came a reminder.

The Blue Jays need pitching.

Since right-hander Aaron Sanchez went on the disabled list June 6, right-hander Scott Copeland and then left-hander Matt Boyd, despite some first-start success, showed they aren’t a short-term answer.

Even with Sanchez, who was on a roll before sustained a strained right lat, pitching was a Blue Jays’ priority.

Boyd did not get an out Thursday in Toronto’s 12-6 loss to the Red Sox. After the game he was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo, where he will join Copeland.

Next up on the Buffalo shuttle could be highly touted left-hander Daniel Norris, who opened the season in Toronto but was soon back in the minors when he seemed surprisingly fragile in the mental part of the game.

If the Blue Jays are to contend in the wide-open American League East, general manager Alex Anthopoulos must make a move. Losing three of four games on home turf to the division rival Red Sox not only is embarrassing but unacceptable for a contender.

Anthopoulos said he would even be open to considering what is often called a rental pitcher.

“I think we’re always interested in taking a rental,” Anthopoulos said. “It’s just that the rental component impacts what you’re willing to pay. That’s the hardest part -- managing the short term and the long term. You want to be in a position to have to make a tough decision, but it is much easier to swallow when you’re giving up a young player when you know you can keep the guy you’re getting.”

Anthopoulos would prefer to add a starter, but now is not the time to get picky.

“We would take either (a starter or a reliever) to improve, but I think clearly the rotation is the area that has the most need,” he said. “Not that the bullpen can’t use some work, but I think the bullpen is starting to settle in a little bit.”

Anthopoulos said he nearly made a trade in May.

“We thought we had a deal 90 percent of the way there, I guess,” he said. “It just didn’t get done.”

He left it at that. No names, no details.

He likes being cute about such things.

It is getting too late for that. It is about time he filled in the blanks and did something about an obvious need.

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-1, 4.99 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 6-7, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 17th start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers at Comerica Park. Hutchison was the winner when the Blue Jays defeated the Rangers 3-2 Sunday, allowing only one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings on four hits and three walks. He struck out eight. He has the best run support of any regular Blue Jays starter at an average of seven per game. This will be his second career start against the Tigers. In his first start against them, he allowed three hits and no runs in seven innings and did not factor in the decision.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday at Dunedin, Fla. He will work in the bullpen again Saturday before plans for a rehab assignment are set. Sanchez has been out since June 6. He is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA in 11 starts this season, but if the Blue Jays are successful in adding to the rotation, he could be used to shore up the bullpen on his return.

--OF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Blue Jays as an international free agent for $3.9 million. The 16-year-old was born in Montreal and is a Canadian citizen. The right-handed hitter is 6-foot, 220 pounds. He is the son of OF Vladimir Guerrero, who played 16 seasons with the Montreal Expos, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, batting .318 with 449 career home runs and 1,496 RBIs. The signing exceeds the $2,324,000 the Blue Jays were allocated by Major League Baseball based on last year’s standings, but the club alleviated potential penalties by trading two minor league players, RHP Chase De Jong and INF Tim Locastro, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for international signing slots 27, 57 and 117.

--LHP Matt Boyd was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after he did not retire a batter in the first inning of his second career major league start Thursday, a 12-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Boyd allowed six hits -- including two home runs -- one walk and seven runs. He is 0-2 with a 14.85 ERA after two starts, having yielded five home runs in 6 2/3 innings. “I‘m chomping at the bit (for the next start in Buffalo), and you guys will see me here again.” A corresponding move will be made Friday. It is possible LHP Daniel Norris could be recalled from Buffalo to take the spot in the rotation that has been filled by RHP Scott Copeland and Boyd after RHP Aaron Sanchez went on the disabled list.

--RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment for the third time this season after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in Toronto’s 12-6 loss to the Red Sox. Redmond is 0-0 with a 7.31 ERA in seven games, including one start, for the Blue Jays this season. The two previous times that Redmond was designated for assignment, he cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. A corresponding move will be made Friday.

--CF Kevin Pillar was 4-for-5 and had his first career four-hit game in the Blue Jays’ 12-6 loss to the Red Sox on Thursday. He has had 26 multi-hit games this season. Pillar has hits in 18 of his past 20 games. Over his past 31 games, he is batting .390 (46-for-118).

--INF Steve Tolleson, activated from the disabled list Wednesday and designated for assignment, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. He was sidelined since May 27 due to a left groin injury. Tolleson batted .268/.333/.439 with three RBIs in 19 games for the Blue Jays this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stuff felt good, I just didn’t execute.” -- LHP Matt Boyd, who allowed seven runs without recording an out Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 12-6 loss to the Red Sox. After the game, Boyd was optioned to the minors.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1 and will throw another July 4 before a decision is made on a rehab assignment.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera