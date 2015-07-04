Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Blue Jays brought up an experienced starter on Friday but it’s unlikely to solve their issues at the back of the rotation.

Left-hander Felix Doubront was elevated from Triple-A Buffalo following a disastrous outing on Thursday by Matt Boyd, who allowed seven earned runs without recording an out. Only two other MLB rookie pitchers in the last 23 seasons had allowed that many runs without getting an out in a home start.

Doubront started nine games for the Bisons, going 1-3 with a 2.44 ERA, but manager John Gibbons is mainly looking for long relief from him after taxing his bullpen against the Red Sox. He pitched 2 1/3 innings on Friday, allowing a run on three hits.

With no scheduled days off for the club before the All-Star break, Doubront is a prime candidate to make a spot start next week.

“He can be that guy, too, if we don’t have to use him a lot (out of the pen),” Gibbons said. “Guys that have been there before, that always helps. They’re over the shock of being (out) there.”

Doubront has started 73 of the 102 major-league games that he’s appeared in, going 27-23 with a 4.45 ERA in those starts.

With Aaron Sanchez on the disabled list with a lat muscle strain, the Blue Jays are scrambling to fill the No. 5 and spot starting roles. Sanchez has just started throwing off the mound again.

The last rotation spot was also an issue earlier in the season before Marco Estrada was moved out of the bullpen. In the 11 games started by Boyd, Daniel Norris, Scott Copeland and Todd Redmond, the Blue Jays have allowed 35 earned runs in 46 1/3 innings.

That’s a good way to burn out the bullpen and the Blue Jays know it. Even with a healthy Sanchez, Toronto needs to upgrade its staff to win the wide-open American League East.

GM Alex Anthopoulos has been actively shopping for another starter.

“I know he’s hunting, like a lot of guys are hunting out there,” Gibbons said. “I know that’s his plan.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey 3-8, 4.85 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 7-2, 2.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison suffered his second loss of the season, getting pounded for seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings against Detroit on Friday. He has allowed 42 earned runs in 42 innings on the road, compared to a 6-1 record and 2.12 ERA at home. Manager John Gibbons is at a loss to explain those extreme splits. “The home-road thing, it’s really a mystery,” he said.

--RHP R.A. Dickey is coming off his best month of the season despite collecting just one win in six starts. Dickey, who opposes Tigers ace David Price on Saturday afternoon, had a 3.32 ERA during June and did not allow more than three earned runs in those starts. He posted ERAs of 6.27 in May and 5.23 in April. The veteran knuckleballer is 6-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 17 lifetime appearances against the Tigers, including 10 starts.

--RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Tepera had not allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings with Buffalo, posting 21 strikeouts over that stretch. He had a 2.77 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with the Blue Jays in 13 innings of relief before he was optioned on June 22. He replaces RHP Todd Redmond, who was designated for assignment on Thursday night, in the bullpen.

--LHP Felix Doubront had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Doubront, who was 1-3 with a 2.44 ERA in nine minor-league starts this season, will be mainly used in long relief. He pitched 2 1/3 innings at Detroit on Friday, allowing a run on three hits. The Blue Jays needed a long reliever to fortify the bullpen after Matt Boyd failed to record an out in his start on Thursday. Doubront, who has made 73 career starts, could also make a spot start next week since Aaron Sanchez remains on the disabled list and the Blue Jays play every day until the All-Star break.

--SS Jose Reyes was pulled in the seventh inning against Detroit with the team trailing by seven runs. The Blue Jays nearly came all the way back without him before falling 8-6. Replacement Ryan Goins had two singles as his replacement. Reyes had a 21-game hitting streak against the Tigers snapped by the early exit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were uncharacteristically sloppy tonight with some throws we didn’t back up and things like that. You never know if that doesn’t happen what the difference in runs scored is going to be. That was unusual. We haven’t seen that all year.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after Toronto fell to Detroit 8-6 Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1 and will throw another July 4 before a decision is made on a rehab assignment.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera