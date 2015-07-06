Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A glance at the win-loss record belies Drew Hutchison’s overall performance this season.

Hutchison easily leads the staff with eight victories and his 8-2 record suggests he’s having a stellar season. He’s actually been the shakiest regular member of the rotation, posting a team-high 5.23 ERA. Opponents are batting a healthy .291 against him and his WHIP is 1.47.

His last start was one of his worst, as he allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings to Detroit on Friday. Manager John Gibbons plans to keep giving Hutchison the ball every fifth day with the expectation that the 24-year-old right-hander will turn things around.

“There’s no doubt he’s struggled at times but it’s not like he hasn’t had success up here,” Gibbons said. “He has to keep working at it. He had some times like that last year and then it turned for him and he was really strong.”

The numbers don’t necessarily back up that notion. Hutchison had a 6-8 record and 4.16 ERA before the All-Star break last season and a 5-5 mark with a 4.96 ERA after it.

He does have swing-and-miss stuff, posting an 8.97 strikeout rate per nine innings last season, a number that has dipped only slightly this season to 8.23.

“He’s not your classic power guy -- ‘Here it is,'” Gibbons said. “But there’s no doubt he’s got a good arm and gets some strikeouts.”

The biggest issue with Hutchison this season has been his road outings. He’s 6-1 with a 2.12 ERA at home and 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA elsewhere. He’ll try to improve on that when he opposes the White Sox in Chicago on Wednesday.

Gibbons cannot do much more than keep the faith with Hutchison, particularly with other members of the staff also struggling and Aaron Sanchez on the disabled list.

“He doesn’t run from anything,” Gibbons said. “He can go out there the next time and go seven or eight innings and shut somebody down.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buerhle, 9-4, 3.64 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 6-4, 2.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buerhle has been sharp in his last six outings and he’ll need to keep that up when he opposes White Sox ace Chris Sale on Monday night. Buerhle, who has won his last four decisions, has allowed just eight earned runs in his last six starts. He held Boston to one run on four hits in seven innings on Wednesday. Buerhle has faced his former team just three times, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in those outings.

--RHP Roberto Osuna got the last four outs on Sunday to record his third save. He gave the team a scare when he felt some muscle tightness in his lower back during the final inning. After assuring manager John Gibbons he was OK, Osuna retired Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez for the final out. “I didn’t feel like I’ve got to get out of the game,” Osuna said. “I could pitch and that’s what I did. I don’t feel it too much. I‘m sure it will be sore but I’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

--1B Jose Bautista blasted his 17th home run on Sunday, a two-run shot off Detroit starter Justin Verlander. Bautista, who upped his RBI total to 57, has 34 extra-base hits among his 63 for the season. He also drew two walks, giving him an American League-high 65.

--2B Devon Travis had three RBIs in Toronto’s 10-5 win at Detroit on Sunday. That was one shy of his career high, as the rookie knocked in four runs at Cleveland on May 3. Travis had a single and double, giving him 12 multi-hit games while nudging his average toward the .300 mark at .297.

--RHP Marco Estrada lasted the minimum five innings to get the victory on Sunday. He allowed two runs on five hits while throwing 101 pitches. He now has an ERA of 3.59, the best among the team’s active starters. Aaron Sanchez, who is on the disabled list with a lat strain, has a 3.55 ERA. The Blue Jays starters had posted a 9.15 ERA over the previous five games.

--RHP Todd Redmond was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment for the third time this season after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in Toronto’s 12-6 loss to the Red Sox. Redmond is 0-0 with a 7.31 ERA in seven games, including one start, for the Blue Jays this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what it’s about. It’s just kind of building that momentum throughout the game. When you score a run, the momentum starts. Then you go out there on defense and put up a zero, it carries over to the next inning. Then you just keep building and building. With this team we’re very capable, when that momentum gets going, to score a lot of runs.” -- Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1 and will throw another July 4 before a decision is made on a rehab assignment.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera