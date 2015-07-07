Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- His batting average might be down a bit, but Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista had enough power numbers to be chosen as one of the reserves for the American League team in the upcoming 2015 All-Star Game.

Bautista and catcher Russell Martin joined the AL roster Monday, a day after Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson was selected a starter with the most votes in All-Star Game history.

“It’s a great recognition and (I‘m) very proud,” said Bautista, who made the AL All-Star roster for the sixth time in his career. “I’ll let (reporters) sing me praises. I just keep going out there trying to do what I’ve been doing the past few years, and that’s driving in runs and helping the team win games.”

The fact his batting average was .246 prior to the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Monday wasn’t nearly as much of a concern.

“I know my batting average is not where I’d like it to be right now, but I‘m also a big believer that you don’t win games by getting base hits,” said Bautista before going 0-for-4 Monday. “You do it by driving in runs and scoring runs, and you can only do that by getting on base. I’ve been doing plenty of that because I’ve been taking my walks this year.”

Bautista has 65 walks in 330 plate appearances through the first 85 games, a pace that would put him just a notch below his career high of 132 walks, set in 2011.

Last season, Bautista hit .286 and drew 104 walks in 155 games.

“I feel like I‘m doing a good job so far, but the challenge is finishing the season strong and continuing to help the team win games throughout the whole 162 (games),” Bautista said.

That also depends on his right shoulder, which has nagged him due to inflammation almost the entire first half. Bautista said he is not experiencing any pain right now, but also said the shoulder still wasn’t 100 percent healthy. He hasn’t had to attempt any long throws from right field to the plate yet either, which he is happy about.

“It’s hard when you don’t get to rest,” Bautista said. “We play every day, so we’ll see. It’s a work in progress. It’s not necessarily how I feel or the pain, because I don’t have much pain right now, but when you sprain an ankle, and you start walking and running, you’re always tentative. And that’s what’s happened. As I’ve played more games, I‘m less shy with it and I‘m kind of letting it go.”

Bautista said he is not sure if he will compete in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game if asked.

“I always keep that door open, but we’ll see how my body’s feeling at the break,” he said. “My No. 1 goal is to help this team go to the playoffs, and if I feel like by going to the Home Run Derby I might not put myself in the best position to do so, then I might have to politely decline that opportunity.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Felix Doubront 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 4-7, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront is likely to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. The Blue Jays didn’t officially name a starter for the game prior to their 4-2 loss to the White Sox on Monday, but that was mostly because Doubront was available to come out of the bullpen in relief. He wasn’t needed thanks to LHP Mark Buehrle throwing all eight innings for Toronto.

--LHP Mark Buehrle pitched a strong game against his former team Monday at U.S. Cellular Field, but he took the loss as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the White Sox. Buehrle threw his fourth complete game of the season and 33rd of his career. It was his first loss since May 23 against the Mariners. Buehrle was charged with four runs, but none were earned. Buehrle was struck by a hard-hit ball in his start, and his right ankle swelled. He said afterward X-rays were negative and that he would be fine.

--1B Chris Colabello extended his hitting streak to five game with a solo homer off LHP Chris Sale in the third inning of the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss to the White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Colabello went 1-for-3 and is hitting .316 during his streak.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit the second homer of his career off LHP Chris Sale and his fifth against the White Sox this season. The Blue Jays, however, lost 4-2 in a series opener at U.S. Cellular Field. Donaldson is 3-for-11 (.272) lifetime against Sale, who had another dominating start for Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew it was going to be a low-scoring game, and we got a couple runs there and gave us a chance to take the lead. But that’s just what White Sox LHP Chris Sale) is. He shuts guys down.” -- LHP Mark Buehrle, after the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss to Sale and Chicago on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera