Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Felix Doubront earned himself another start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Looking like the guy who broke into the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox in 2010, the left-handed veteran led the Blue Jays to a 2-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox in his first big-league start since Sept. 20, 2014 with the Chicago Cubs.

“Yeah, it came back, all the memories from the past,” said Doubront, who pitched most of this season as a starter with Triple-A Buffalo. “I was just trying to stay calm and throw my pitches. I‘m so glad to be here again, getting this opportunity with this team.”

Doubront had a rough spring training with the Cubs (11.57 ERA in four appearances), who released him March 28. After signing with the Blue Jays on April 2, he went to Buffalo intent on getting back to the majors. Now that he’s here, the plan is to make the Blue Jays want to keep him for the rest of the season.

He just tried to block that part out while on the mound against Chicago.

“I was just having fun,” Doubront said. “I can’t worry about that when I‘m pitching, because it’s going to get stuck in your mind. I was just having fun and throwing strikes and keeping the hitters off-balance.”

Manager John Gibbons was impressed. Prior to the game, he said Doubront needed to do what he did as a starter for the Red Sox, and that’s exactly what he saw Tuesday night.

”I thought he looked (good) the other night when he came in for those two innings (of relief),“ Gibbons said. ”He just looked like a starter. He looked strong. “Real good curveball, good changeups and he had a little life on his fastball. He was very impressive.”

Doubront was called up last week, after right-hander Aaron Sanchez was put on the 15-day disabled list (lat strain). Until Sanchez returns, that rotation spot likely goes to Doubront, as long as he keeps pitching this way.

“He’s really just got to pitch, throw everything up there and throw it over the plate,” Gibbons said. “We definitely need him. We’ll let him run with it. That’s one of the reasons we signed him, for a situation like this.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-2, 5.23 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4-8. 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison (8-2, 5.23) will start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox in the third game of a four-game series. Hutchison is looking to rebound from a rough start July 3 at the Detroit Tigers, when he took the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Hutchison had earned wins in four of his previous five starts before that game. Hutchison is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 0.932 WHIP in two career starts against the White Sox, including a complete-game shutout May 25 in Toronto.

--LHP Mark Buehrle said Tuesday’s he’s fine after taking a hard-hit ball off his right shin in the middle of his start Monday at the Chicago White Sox. Buehrle had a welt on his leg after the game, but X-rays showed there weren’t any fractures. Buehrle expects to make his next start, which is a good thing for Toronto. He has allowed two-or-less earned runs in seven straight starts, with a 1.41 ERA in that span.

--LHP Felix Doubront made a strong impression in his first start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Making his first start in the major leagues since Sept. 20, 2014 for the Chicago Cubs, Doubront went 6 2/3 innings and allowed only one run in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win at the Chicago White Sox. Toronto is down a starter with RHP Aaron Sanchez (lat strain) on the 15-day disabled list, sp Doubront earned at last another start with his performance. He scattered six hits, struck out six and walked only one.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez made his first rehab start Tuesday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Sanchez, who’s on the 15-day disabled list because of a lat strain, threw two innings and allowed two runs. Afterward, he said he felt good during the outing. Sanchez will throw two more two-inning outings and then be transitioned back to making starts every five days. Sanchez’s return to the Blue Jays’ rotation could still be a ways off.

--1B Chris Colabello went 1-for-3 in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox and is 2-for-6 with a home run in the first two games of the series. Colabello has hit safely in 35 of his past 38 games, hitting .326 with seven doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs during that stretch.

--3B Josh Donaldson continued to hit White Sox pitching hard in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Donaldson went 1-for-3 and drilled his second home run against the White Sox in as many games. His solo homer to start the fourth inning came off LHP Jose Quintana and put Toronto up 2-1. Donaldson came into the game fifth in the American League with a .343 batting average against left-handers this season. He now has six homers off lefties. Donaldson is hitting .588 with six home runs and 11 runs scored in five games against the White Sox this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m so glad to be here again, getting this opportunity with this team.” -- LHP Felix Doubront, who was cut by the Cubs on March 28 and signed by Toronto April 2.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1 and made his first rehab start in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera