Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- A day after three relievers made scoreless appearances, the bullpen came back to bite the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Right-hander Liam Hendriks was unable to protect a 6-4 lead that was handed to him in the sixth inning, and right-hander Roberto Osuna served up a walk-off homer to center fielder Adam Eaton with the second pitch he threw, ending the White Sox’s 7-6, 11-inning win.

“We take a 4-3 lead, they score a run, and then we get a two-run lead and give it right back,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons, who sang his bullpen’s praises before the game. “That’s where you need to shut ‘em down. They had runners on base all night.”

It was entirely different Tuesday, when three Blue Jays relievers combined to preserve a one-run lead in a 2-1 win. The bullpen rewarded left-hander Felix Doubront with a victory in his first major league start of the season. Osuna, who followed right-hander Bo Schultz and left-hander Aaron Loup, closed that one for his fourth save.

Six Toronto relievers appeared Wednesday, and only Hendriks and Osuna gave up runs.

“You look at our bullpen, (and) it’s a young group,” Gibbons said. “It was very green the way we started (the season). They’ve got real good arms, but they’re still getting their feet wet in the big leagues, so that matters. I think for the most part it’s kind of stabilized a little bit out there.”

Despite what happened in the loss Wednesday, Gibbons is becoming more comfortable calling upon his bullpen than he was earlier.

“You’d really like to have a few guys hot at one time, so when you get in those (close) games, you can just roll inning by inning, but that doesn’t always happen,” he said. “But we feel good about those guys out there (in the bullpen) right now. The key is to have them rested.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-9, 5.02 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 5-4, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey (3-9, 5.02) will start for the Blue Jays on Thursday against the White Sox in the finale of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Dickey lost each of his past three starts, and he has just one win in his past eight outings. He allowed more than three earned runs in only two of those starts, but one was in a loss Saturday at Detroit in his most recent game. He also allowed five earned runs May 26 in Toronto against the White Sox. Dickey had a no-decision in the Blue Jays’ 10-9 win.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez said he felt good Wednesday, a day after throwing two innings in his first rehab start while recovering from a strained lat that landed him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. Sanchez, who allowed two runs in the outing for the Blue Jays’ team in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, will make another two-inning start Saturday before transitioning to five days’ rest between starts. His innings will also increase gradually until he is ready to return to the Toronto rotation.

--RHP Drew Hutchison managed to prevent a shaky start from becoming another disastrous road outing in the Blue Jays’ 7-6 loss Wednesday against the White Sox. Hutchison is 6-1 with a 2.12 ERA in eight home starts this season, but he held a 2-1 record with a 9.00 ERA in nine road starts coming into play Wednesday. He allowed three runs in the first inning on four hits, but he yielded just one run in his next four innings. It was Hutchison’s third career start against the White Sox, and the results mirrored his road/home splits. He allowed six runs in the first inning in Chicago last season, his first time facing the White Sox, and then threw a complete-game shutout against them May 25 in Toronto.

--3B Josh Donaldson continued to pound the ball against the White Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Blue Jays’ 7-6, 11-inning loss. Donaldson doubled home a run in the third inning and doubled again in the fifth, scoring on a single by right fielder Jose Bautista. Coming into the game, he had homered in five consecutive games against the White Sox and was hitting .588 with a double, six home runs and nine RBIs in those games. Donaldson will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday, facing Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo in the first round.

--RHP Liam Hendriks couldn’t hold a two-run lead in the Blue Jays’ 7-6, 11-inning loss Wednesday to the White Sox, allowing two runs on three hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Prior to the outing, left-handed hitters were hitting .290 this season off Hendriks, who allowed hits to all three lefties he faced.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(White Sox SS Alexei) Ramirez made a (heck) of a play there (in the 11th) ... a backhand pick. That turned out to be the game, maybe, right there.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ 7-6, 11-inning loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7. He is scheduled to throw two innings in a rehab appearance July 11.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera