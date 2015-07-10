Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have kept their heads above water through the season’s first half, and so far that’s good enough to stay in the division race within the tightly-packed American League East.

After a 2-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, their third loss in the four-game series, the Blue Jays were still just only 3 1/2 games back of the first-place New York Yankees heading into a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals. They’re not the only ones still afloat either.

The entire AL East is still in the chase, including the last-place Boston Red Sox, who trail the Yankees by only five games.

“I can’t remember (a division race) like this,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “It’s wide open. Look at (the Tampa Bay Rays). They’ve been struggling lot lately, but they’re still right in the middle of it. So, you’re cutting them a break like that (by not pulling away). Same thing happened to us earlier. We were struggling and we didn’t disappear.”

That was because they Blue Jays went on a season high 11-game winning streak in June. Since that ended June 15, they’ve gone 10-13 and still remain in the thick of the race thanks to the rest of the division.

“We had that nice stretch and then we’ve just been kind of sputtering,” Gibbons said. “We haven’t been able to make that big push. Luckily the same (thing has) happened to every other team in our division. I think it’s probably going to go down to the end like that, I would think. It’s stacking up to be a real good (race). The key is to hang around.”

That could be a challenge with a series against the Royals on tap. Kansas City’s winning percentage is second only to the St. Louis Cardinals and is tops in the AL by a sizeable margin. If the Blue Jays can win the series, it could be a good motivational boost going into the All-Star break.

“I think the break’s coming at the right time,” Gibbons said. “I think we limped into it last year and then we came out firing right after. It’s so important just to win as many games as you can right now anyway, but we want to play good in these next three games.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 6-4, 3.59 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-4, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada (6-4, 3.59) will start for the Blue Jays on Friday in a series-opener at the Kansas City Royals. Estrada is 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his past eight starts and won his last start by allowing just two runs in five innings July 5 at the Detroit Tigers. Estrada has held opposing hitters to a .215 batting average in that span.

--RHP R.A. Dickey had his knuckleball working and allowed only two runs in seven innings Thursday at the Chicago White Sox. It wasn’t enough to help Toronto win the game, but it was encouraging for the veteran starter. Dickey hasn’t had a lot of success on the road either. He’s 0-7 with a 5.60 ERA away from Rogers Centre this season.

--1B Justin Smoak started for the Blue Jays in a 2-0 loss Thursday at the Chicago White Sox. Smoak was 1-for-6 in his career against RHP Jeff Samardzija, Chicago’s starter, with the one hit a home run. Smoak went 0-for-3 against Samardzija on Thursday.

--C Russell Martin was back behind the plate for the Blue Jays on Thursday, after getting a day off during an 11-inning game Wednesday. Martin, who went 1-for-3 in Toronto’s 2-0 loss against the Chicago White Sox, came into the game struggling offensively. He was 3-for-39 in his previous 12 games (.077), even though two of the hits were home runs. The physical toll catchers take might be part of the issue. “That always affects catchers,” manager John Gibbons said. “I don’t care who you are, or what time of year it is. That’s why it’s so tough to be a good hitter as a catcher. But he’s like anybody else. He kind of goes through ups and downs. That’s just the way the game is.”

--SS Jose Reyes did not play in the Blue Jays’ 2-0 loss Thursday afternoon at the Chicago White Sox. Reyes had a tough series defensively, but manager John Gibbons said the decision to sit him was merely for rest following an 11-inning game Wednesday. Toronto is 32-25 in games he starts.

--2B Devon Travis hit leadoff for the Blue Jays with SS Jose Reyes not starting in a series finale Thursday afternoon at the Chicago White Sox. Travis, who usually hits ninth, went 2-for-4. It was the 21st game he’s hit in the top spot of the order for Toronto in his rookie season. Travis is hitting .192 in that slot, as opposed to .346 as the ninth hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like over the course of the next, however many games we have to play, I think we’re going to be in it. We’ve been a very resilient ballclub. That’s one thing about this team that I feel is a little bit different than teams in the past.” -- Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey, after a loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7. He is scheduled to throw two innings in a rehab appearance July 11.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera