Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons is not yet quite willing to disclose his rotation coming out of the All-Star break.

Gibbons, however, did reveal that left-hander Mark Buehrle and right-hander Drew Hutchison would start two of the three home games against the Rays.

”We’re talking about it,“ Gibbons said. ”We definitely want to get Hutch in one of those games at home where he’s been really good. And Buehrle’s been our top guy, so he’ll pitch one of those.

“We’re just not sure of the order yet and we’re not sure who the third guy is going to be yet.”

Hutchison, who is 8-2 in 18 starts, has a 2.12 ERA in eight starts at Rogers Centre, but an 8.81 ERA in 10 away starts.

Right-hander R.A. Dickey, who is 3-10, will likely figure into the other start after the four-day All-Star break.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-45

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 9-5, 3.38 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 7-4, 2.89 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle, who is 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA in his past seven starts, faces the Royals in the middle game of this weekend series. Buehrle hates to face Royals SS Alcides Escobar, who is 8-for-20 (.400) off him.

--RHP Marco Estrada yielded nine hits, a season-high, but only two runs in 6 1/3 innings, in a 3-0 loss Friday to the Royals. Estrada was hit in the shin by an Eric Hosmer line drive in the first inning, but remained in the game. “I just tried to space it out,” Estrada said. “I wasn’t thinking about it. I‘m going to need a few days. I was glad I was able to get through it. On the mound I could feel it but it wasn’t really too bad. It was worse going up and down the steps, or when I was trying to run. On the mound it wasn’t too bad. They wrapped it up (in the clubhouse) and kept an eye on it. I didn’t really want to come out and I couldn’t really feel my legs, to be honest with you. When he asked me, you either can or you can‘t, I just said I‘m going to do it. It did feel better as the game went on.”

--SS Jose Reyes extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the third, but was out trying to stretch it into a double. He is 8-for-29 in the streak. The Blue Jays are 32-26 when he starts. They were 11-15 when he was out a rib injury.

--2B Devon Travis tops AL rookies with 16 doubles. He doubled in the seventh off Kelvin Herrera, an All-Star selection, and went to third on a wild pitch, but did not score.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve cooled off with the bats, but we’ve also run into some good pitching, no doubt about that. It was bound to happen.” - Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a 3-0 loss to Kansas City on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (sore upper back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7. He is scheduled to throw two innings in a rehab appearance July 11.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera