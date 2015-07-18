Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - The timing of the All-Star Game could not have been better for Jose Bautista.

The Blue Jays right fielder was selected to play in the game for the sixth straight year. Instead, he skipped the game and took treatment on his sore right shoulder during the four-day break.

Bautista said before the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as the schedule resumed after the break that the shoulder is feeling better.

He would got go into details about the treatment he received for a shoulder that has bothered him in varying degrees since April 21.

“I can’t say that I wouldn’t (have been) able to play, but having the break, being able to take that time to do a little more aggressive treatment in order to reduce that inflammation, and that tightness, so the soreness doesn’t come back -- and the (nerve) impingement doesn’t come back -- was a smart thing to do,” Bautista said. “Because we play every day, we don’t have time to rest. For me, that was unique because we were able to take advantage of all those days consecutively. I feel great right now, so hopefully I can continue to feel like this even after throwing and everything.”

The nerve impingement is gone but he still has had soreness and inflammation.

His shoulder problems became worst during the series against the Chicago White Sox last week. He does not feel that offseason surgery will be necessary and that all that would be needed is about two weeks of rest, something the schedule does not allow.

After the win on Friday, the Blue Jays are 45-46 and in the American League East this year, it means they are still in contention.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to figure out how to win as a team every single day,” Bautista said. “There have been plenty of times when the pitching does its job but we haven’t scored many runs, or we let them down with bad defensive plays, or the fact they do score runs is because we opened up a few holes by not playing good defense, or not doing small ball, or not running the bases well. We’ve got to avoid the mistakes and quit beating ourselves by giving teams additional chances -- just play consistently good baseball.”

Some days that has been a bigger challenge that it seems. Such are things in the AL East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 8-3, 3.63 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-10, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey makes the 19th start of the season Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of three at Rogers Centre. Dickey is 0-3 with a 6.11 ERA in three starts this season against the Rays, going 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA at Tropicana Field. In 20 games, including 16 starts, Dickey is 6-8 with a 4.45 ERA against the Rays. He has not won since going 7 1/3 innings against the New York Mets on June 18. In four starts since, he is 0-4, 4.56 ERA.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) threw only 32 strikes from 63 pitches over 3 1/3 innings Thursday in his third rehabilitation assignment start, the first with Triple-A Buffalo. His fastball did reach as high as 98 miles an hour. He allowed five hits, two earned runs and struck out three. He is scheduled to start again for the Bisons before he likely returns to the Blue Jays as a starter or a reliever. His first two outings since going on the disabled list June 6 were in the Rookie Gulf Coast League and Class A Dunedin. “I don’t think I was that bad,” Sanchez said. “In the first, I hadn’t been pitching in an environment like this, one step away from the big leagues. I was kind of out there rushing a bit and trying to get guys out but today I felt after the first inning, I settled in nicely. I pitched in A-ball where it’s not the same. ... When you get here and you know you’re closer -- I was just overexcited to be here just knowing I‘m that much closer to where I want to be. But I had to take a step back and understand what I‘m trying to get out of today and move forward.” He didn’t throw a first-pitch strike in the second and third and, in the 17 batters he faced, he threw only six first-pitch strikes. “I think it’s only his third time pitching to live hitters, so he’s still a little rusty there,” Bisons manager Gary Allenson said. “But as a starter that’s where he’s got to get at -- pounding the zone with all three of his pitches. Obviously he’s healthy but the command needs to improve.”

--RF Jose Bautista, who skipped the All-Star Game to have his sore right shoulder treated, was in the lineup Friday and was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He said only “no comment” when asked if the treatment included a cortisone shot. He said the shoulder was feeling better, no surgery will be necessary at the end of the season and that two weeks of rest should clear it up, something he cannot afford to do at this stage of the season. He has been struggling, batting .167/.309/.318 in 19 games leading into the All-Star break in which he had two home runs and 10 RBIs. The Blue Jays were 7-12 in those games. He had 14 walks and 12 strikeouts in going 11-for-66 in the 19-game stretch starting June 23.

--RHP Drew Hutchison continued to put up impressive numbers at homeon Friday in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 earned-run average in nine starts at Rogers Centre after allowing five hits and two runs in six innings against the Rays. He is 2-1 with an 8.81 ERA in 10 starts on the road. In the first half of last season, he pitched better on the road than at home. “It was the opposite last year, we talked about this, we can beat it dead as much as we want,” Hutchison said. “I would prefer to keep pitching well here and then pitch better on the road.”

--2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the five-run fifth inning on Friday in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He is 10-for-23 (.435) during that span. He has hit in 14 of the 17 games since he was removed from the disabled list.

--1B Justin Smoak hit his ninth homer of the season, a three-run blast, in the five-run fifth inning on Friday in the 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He has hit the home runs in 134 at-bats this season. He hit seven homers in 248 at-bats with the Seattle Mariners last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like what we have in the room. I like the mentality of our players. I like some of the things they’re doing. I see good signs with the pitching staff that’s settling in and things like that. There’s always the possibility of a trade that could shore up some things here.” -- Manager John Gibbons.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jose Bautista (sore right shoulder) will skip the All-Star Game to take additional treatment on his shoulder, which has bothered him since April 21.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7, then pitched for Class A Dunedin on July 11. He will move to will pitch for Triple-A Buffalo from July 16-21, and then a decision will be made about where he pitches next.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Brett Cecil (closer)

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Roberto Osuna

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera