Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Toronto Blue Jays find themselves in the market for a starting pitcher after having dealt one of their top minor league prospects, right-hander Kendall Graveman, to the Oakland Athletics over the winter.

So the question being asked before the opener of the first Jays-A’s matchup since the deal was: Was acquiring All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson a good move for Toronto?

Clearly, Donaldson outperformed the man he replaced, third baseman Brett Lawrie, in every measurable way.

Donaldson has a .290 batting average with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs after going 2-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday’s homecoming at O.co Coliseum.

Lawrie is sitting at .282 with eight homers and 37 RBIs for the A’s after a two-single effort in the series opener.

The A’s also got Graveman in the deal, and the rookie generally is performing well. Even after the Blue Jays roughed him up for six runs and three homers in 5 1/3 innings Tuesday night, he has a 6-6 record and 3.78 ERA to show for his 15 major league starts.

The A’s also received a pair of minor-leaguers -- left-handed pitcher Sean Nolin and shortstop Franklin Barreto -- in the deal, so the verdict on the winner and loser in the trade probably won’t be determined for several years.

For now, though, it is Donaldson, the all-time record-setter for votes in the history of All-Star balloting, against two rather average major-leaguers.

Advantage: Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-47

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-0, 4.50 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 10-4, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront got good news this week when Blue Jays manager John Gibbons announced that RHP Aaron Sanchez would return to the active roster as a reliever upon his pending reinstatement from the disabled list. That means Doubront’s spot in the rotation is safe ... for now ... even after he got bombed (10 hits and seven runs in five innings) in his previous start. Actually, throw out a six-run first inning in that game and Doubront has allowed only two runs in 10 2/3 innings as a starter. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA in four career starts against Wednesday’s opponent, the Athletics.

--LHP Mark Buehrle is having such a great season for the Blue Jays, it is starting to show in the franchise record book. Buehrle became the first pitcher in club history to allow two or fewer runs while pitching six or more innings in nine consecutive starts when he threw seven innings of one-run ball Tuesday while beating the Athletics 7-1. RHP Dave Stieb and RHP Roger Clemens shared the previous mark with eight. Buehrle did not walk a batter in his outing, running his streak of not issuing a free pass to four consecutive starts.

--3B Josh Donaldson received a standing ovation before his first at-bat in his return to Oakland on Tuesday night. After telling a large contingent of reporters before the game how much he enjoyed his days with the Athletics and at the O.co Coliseum, he went out and contributed two doubles and an RBI to the Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over his former club on his homecoming. Truth be told, Donaldson hasn’t missed his old home, where he hit 27 home runs in 718 at-bats over four seasons. He already has 15 homers in just over a half-season (188 at-bats) at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion loves traveling west. That means facing the American League West, which he has owned this season. Encarnacion belted his eighth home run in just 19 games against the AL West on Tuesday in Toronto’s 7-1 win over the Athletics. The homer was his 19th of the season. He now has 10 homers and 10 doubles among his past 37 hits.

--RF Jose Bautista moved into a tie with Vernon Wells for second place on the Blue Jays’ all-time home run list with his 223rd Tuesday in Toronto’s 7-1 win over the Athletics. Just one Blue Jay now stands ahead of Bautista -- 1B Carlos Delgado with 336. Bautista’s homer was his 20th of the season, giving him six consecutive years with 20 or more. Only Delgado (nine) and OF Joe Carter (seven) have longer runs of 20-plus homers in team history.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez remained on the East Coast while his teammates flew west on Monday, hoping a healthy effort in Buffalo would prompt his reinstatement from the disabled list this week. Sanchez pitched two-thirds of an inning in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday night, after which the Blue Jays were hoping to deem him healthy enough to head west and join the big club in Oakland for the series finale Thursday. The Blue Jays plan to make Sanchez, currently out with a straight right lat, a reliever upon his return to the roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s rare. You don’t see a lot of home runs here at night, but that’s what we do.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on the Blue Jays’ three-homer game Tuesday in Oakland, where a total of just 69 home runs were hit in the Athletics’ first 47 home dates. Toronto emerged with a 7-1 win.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7, then pitched for Class A Dunedin on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on July 16, and he pitched again for Buffalo on July 21. He could be activated as soon as July 23.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera