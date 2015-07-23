Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- When Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons disclosed before Wednesday’s game that his scheduled pitcher for Thursday, right-hander Drew Hutchison, was ill and a question mark to make the start, he didn’t sound all that disappointed.

Nothing against Hutchison, who at 9-2 has one of the best winning percentages in the American League.

Rather, this had everything to do with Monday’s travel day.

Because Gibbons elected to retain a five-man rotation following the All-Star break despite a day off just three games into the second half, the Blue Jays had the luxury of pushing right-hander R.A. Dickey and maybe even fellow righty Marco Estrada up a day without cutting into their normal rest period.

And that they did, announcing after the game that Dickey would replace Hutchison as the starter Thursday.

The knuckleballer last pitched Saturday. Had the Blue Jays played Monday, Dickey would have been in line to pitch Thursday on four days’ rest.

Even though they were forced to make the change, the Blue Jays will roll with it comfortably.

The same would go for Estrada on Friday at Seattle. He last pitched Sunday. He would be available on four days’ rest should Hutchison need even one more day.

The Blue Jays have another day off next Monday, which would allow Gibbons to further tinker with his rotation should he choose to do so.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-10, 4.70 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-5, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey wouldn’t wish an illness on any of his teammates, but no doubt he wasn’t completely bothered to learn his next start will get bumped up a day to Thursday because RHP Drew Hutchison came up ill. Starting a day earlier than scheduled slots Dickey against Oakland, against whom he has done quite well. In fact, all players currently on the A’s roster have a cumulative .202 batting average in 84 career at-bats against the knuckleballer.

--LHP Felix Doubront is making the Blue Jays take a serious look at the trade market this month. The left-hander had his second consecutive shaky start Wednesday, failing to finish the fifth inning in a 4-3 loss to the Athletics. Doubront gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings before manager John Gibbons pulled the plug. With an off day on the horizon Monday, the Blue Jays might not need to start Doubront again until well after a decision has been made on importing a possible replacement.

--RHP Drew Hutchison was dealing with flu-like symptoms Wednesday, prompting Blue Jays manager John Gibbons to pull him from his scheduled start in Thursday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics. That is bad news for the Toronto offense, which often is at its best with Hutchison on the mound. The Blue Jays have supported Hutchison with 130 runs this season in his 19 starts, almost twice as many (70) as they scored in starts made by RHP R.A. Dickey, who will get the ball in Hutchison’s place.

--3B Josh Donaldson had virtually a mirror-image performance in his second game back in Oakland on Wednesday after experiencing his initial homecoming Tuesday. For the second night in a row, Donaldson contributed two hits to Toronto’s offense, but he also made an error that led to an Oakland run. The multi-hit game was the 34th of Donaldson’s season.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez was deemed to need at least one more rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo, so he is tentatively scheduled to make a relief appearance Thursday. Sanchez gave up two unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday while attempting to demonstrate he is fully recovered from a strained right lat. The Blue Jays hope to be able to reinstate Sanchez from the disabled list either this weekend in Seattle or after they return home next week. They plan to make him a reliever upon his return to the roster.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain, who recently agreed to a minor league deal with the Blue Jays, was due to report to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. Chamberlain was waived by the Detroit Tigers after recording a 4.09 ERA in 22 innings. The Blue Jays are looking for depth in the bullpen. The plan is to groom him as a reliever in the minors.

--INF/OF Ty Kelly was claimed by the Blue Jays off waivers from the Cardinals, and he was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. The utility player, a switch hitter, has spent most of the past four seasons at Triple-A, where he compiled a .261 batting average. The 27-year-old was in the Mariners’ organization before joining the Cardinals this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re sitting bases loaded with no outs, got the guys coming up that we want, and only plated one run on a walk. That’s baseball. (A’s RHP Tyler Clippard) gutted it out.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on the Blue Jays tying the game in the ninth inning Wednesday but failing to take the lead. Oakland went on to win 4-3 in 10 innings.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Drew Hutchison (flu-like symptoms) will miss his scheduled July 23 start.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7, then pitched for Class A Dunedin on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on July 16, and he pitched again for Buffalo on July 21. He might make another appearance for Buffalo on July 23, after which he could be activated.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera