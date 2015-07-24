Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One loss might have cost the Toronto Blue Jays a chance at acquiring a starting pitcher.

Multiple sources said the Blue Jays were a serious bidder for Oakland left-hander Scott Kazmir until A’s general manager Billy Beane got a first-hand view just how desperate they are for a starter Wednesday night.

Beane’s price went up, the Blue Jays dropped out, and Kazmir was dealt to the Houston Astros on Thursday for two Class A prospects.

After watching his team send Blue Jays fifth starter Felix Doubront to the showers before the end of the fifth inning Wednesday, Beane is said to have asked for Toronto’s top pitcher at Triple-A, left-hander Daniel Norris, in exchange for Kazmir.

Why not? The Blue Jays clearly are reluctant to promote Norris at a time of need, and Kazmir is about as pennant-race-friendly as anyone available at a reasonable price this month.

However, reasonable price and Norris were not synonymous in the Blue Jays’ minds, so they were left exploring their many other options with the trade deadline still more than a week away.

Toronto, which bounced back to beat Oakland 5-2 Thursday, recently was linked to Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Mike Fiers, Cleveland Indians righty Carlos Carrasco and San Diego Padres right-handers Tyson Ross and Andrew Cashner.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 9-2, 5.19 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-5, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will start Friday’s series opener at Seattle if fully healthy, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons announced Thursday. Hutchison was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start against the Athletics because of an illness, but he told Gibbons he was feeling better before the game and was then informed of Friday’s plan. Gibbons has a Plan B -- RHP Marco Estrada, who would be working on four days’ rest -- should Hutchison elect for an additional day of recovery. In that case, Hutchison, the team’s second-winningest pitcher (9-2), would be pushed back to Saturday. Hutchison has faced the Mariners just once in his career, giving up six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP R.A. Dickey hadn’t won a road game all season when pitching when he was scheduled. So maybe Thursday’s shake-up in the rotation was a good thing in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over the Athletics. Dickey got pushed up a day when RHP Drew Hutchison came up ill. The veteran took the change in stride, limiting the A’s to two runs on five hits over 8 1/3 innings to improve his record to 4-10. Seven of those losses came on the road, where Dickey not only was winless before Thursday but also was saddled with a 5.60 ERA.

--RHP Marco Estrada was told to remain on standby should RHP Drew Hutchison not feel up to making Friday’s start in Seattle. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons gave Hutchison, who missed Thursday’s schedule start with an illness, the luxury of potentially taking an additional day off because Estrada would be working Friday on his usual four days’ rest. Estrada has faced the Mariners just once in his career, and that was earlier this season. He took the loss in that game, giving up four runs in seven innings.

--SS Jose Reyes sustained a bloody mouth Thursday when hit in the face by a deflected ball while taking a throw at second base. He was removed from the game, but the injury is not considered serious.

--C Russell Martin filled up the box score in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over the Athletics on Thursday. He had a double, a home run, a sacrifice fly, two runs and three RBIs in the getaway-day win. Martin is now 12-for-34 (.353) over his past nine games. The home run was his 14th of the season.

--3B Josh Donaldson wrapped up his Oakland homecoming in smashing fashion Thursday, smacking his 23rd home run of the season in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win over his former team, the Athletics. Donaldson had five hits in the three-game series, raising his season average to .292.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just want to stay close until we get to play them. We’ve got 13 games against them. Then it’ll be on us. Then it comes down to playing better than they do. I’d like to see them lose more, though.” -- RHP R.A. Dickey, on the Blue Jays’ hopes of overtaking the New York Yankees in the American League East race.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Drew Hutchison (flu-like symptoms) missed his scheduled July 23 start. He is expected to start July 24.

--SS Jose Reyes (bloody mouth) left the July 23 game. The injury is not considered serious.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7, then pitched for Class A Dunedin on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on July 16, and he pitched again for Buffalo on July 21 and July 23. He might be activated during the weekend of July 24-26.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera