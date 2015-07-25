Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- One man’s bout with the flu has already wreaked havoc on the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff, and the Blue Jays will find out sometime Saturday whether Drew Hutchison’s bug will take an even bigger toll.

Hutchison was scratched for the second consecutive day Friday night, pushing up another Toronto starter while leaving the rotation unsettled for Saturday. Thursday starter R.A. Dickey and Friday starter Marco Estrada were able to move up a day because of an off day earlier in the week, but lefty Mark Buehrle probably won’t be able to move from his scheduled start Sunday. That leaves a healthy Hutchison or an 11th-hour call-up as the options for Game 2 of the Seattle series.

With Hutchison ailing, the Blue Jays have been in a state of just-be-ready since Thursday morning. Dickey got the job done on short notice Thursday, then Estrada got touched up for five runs -- all of them coming in the fourth and fifth innings -- on eight hits over four-plus innings in a 5-2 loss to Seattle on Friday.

Afterward, Estrada refused to use the late notice as a crutch for his performance.

“I had plenty of time” to prepare, he said. “No excuses. I didn’t pitch well (Friday) -- plain and simple.”

With a day game scheduled for Saturday, the Blue Jays didn’t have much time to figure out their rotation. Hutchison is tentatively listed as the starter, but that was also the case for Friday’s game.

One option could be veteran right-hander Phillippe Aumont, who was released by Philadelphia earlier this season and was scheduled to take a physical with the Blue Jays as of late Friday night. Whether Aumont could figure in as a last-minute starter remains to be seen, but Toronto will have to do something if Hutchison can’t pitch -- again.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 9-2, 5.19 ERA) at Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-5, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jose Bautista blasted his 21st home run of the season, and his 224th as a Blue Jay, in Friday night’s 5-2 loss at Seattle. Bautista passed Vernon Wells to move into sole possession of second place on Toronto’s all-time homer list. Only Carlos Delgado, with 336, has more home runs in a Blue Jays uniform.

--SS Jose Reyes was back in action Friday, despite taking a ball to the face the previous afternoon. He showed no signs of lingering issues while getting a pair of singles in his first two at-bats Friday night and scoring the Blue Jays’ first run of the game.

--RHP Marco Estrada pitched three solid innings as a last-minute replacement Friday night, but the wheels fell off in the fourth and fifth. He allowed five runs on eight hits over four-plus innings, eventually suffering the defeat in Toronto’s 5-2 loss at Seattle. Afterward, Estrada said being named as a last-minute replacement for ailing starter Drew Hutchison (flu) was not the reason he struggled. “No excuses,” Estrada said. “I didn’t pitch well today -- plain and simple.”

--RHP Phillippe Aumont has reportedly agreed to terms with the Blue Jays, pending a physical. Aumont might give the Blue Jays another option if Drew Hutchison can’t start Saturday’s game at Seattle.

--1B Justin Smoak played in his first game at Safeco Field since leaving the Seattle Mariners on Friday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 loss.

--RHP Drew Hutchison was scratched two days in a row, thanks to the flu, but the Blue Jays are hoping he’ll be healthy enough to start Saturday’s game in Seattle. If Hutchison can’t go, Toronto would likely have to make a roster move to add a starter. LHP J.A. Happ (on Thursday) and RHP Marco Estrada (on Friday) each moved up one day to fill in for Hutchison, but they were able to do so because of Monday’s off day. Scheduled Sunday starter Mark Buehrle would have to start on three days’ rest if he were to move up a day to start Saturday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was all over the place. You can’t do that, especially when you’re going against a guy like Felix (Hernandez).” -- Seattle’s Marco Estrada, the losing pitcher in Friday’s game against Seattle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Drew Hutchison (flu-like symptoms) missed his scheduled July 23 start and his July 24 start. He is tentatively scheduled to start July 25.

--SS Jose Reyes (bloody mouth) left the July 23 game. The injury is not considered serious, and he was in the starting lineup July 24.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He began a throwing program June 22. He threw a bullpen session July 1. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 7, then pitched for Class A Dunedin on July 11. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on July 16, and he pitched again for Buffalo on July 21 and July 23. He might be activated during the weekend of July 24-26.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera