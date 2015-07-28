Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Having burst into the action with a big pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game against the Mariners, outfielder Ezequiel Carrera found a way to make even more noise Sunday afternoon.

Carrera got the start in left field and was involved in some of the key moments in Toronto’s 6-5 loss to Seattle at Safeco Field.

After giving the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the top of the second inning, Carrera ran Toronto out of the fourth with a base-running gaffe that resulted in a triple play. Carrera was originally on third base on the play, and he broke for home after the Seattle first baseman made an unassisted putout at first and threw to second. As baserunner Kevin Pillar backed toward first, Mariners shortstop Brad Miller caught sight of Carrera leaning too far off third base and ran toward him -- eventually throwing to catcher Mike Zunino. Both Carrera and Pillar ended up at third, and when the umpire called Pillar out upon being tagged by Zunino, Carrera came off the bag, as if he’d been the one called out, only to be tagged by Zunino as well to end the inning.

Carrera soon made up for that with an inning-ending catch above the wall in the bottom of the sixth, robbing Zunino of what would have been a two-run homer. Then Carrera added a homer of his own on the first pitch of the seventh, going deep for the second day in a row while giving Toronto a 5-3 lead.

Carrera’s heroics weren’t enough to save the Blue Jays from what manager John Gibbons called another “frustrating” loss. After the game, Gibbons still wasn’t able to explain what happened on the triple play.

“Carrera comes off the bag -- why, I have no idea,” Gibbons said. “We had a chance to possibly have a big inning right there. We had the right guys coming up. That’s how you lose (a game).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-2, 4.28 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-0, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his 24th home run of the season in the top of the first inning Sunday, and his two RBIs raised his AL-high total to 68, two ahead of teammate Jose Bautista.

--LHP Mark Buehrle had some early struggles in Saturday’s loss at Seattle, but he was able to come out of it with a no-decision. In 5 2/3 innings, Buehrle gave up 10 hits and three runs, and he left the game with a 4-3 lead.

--LF Ezequiel Carrera had quite a weekend in Seattle, where he was involved in some of the most memorable plays of the weekend. Carrera was caught in a rundown that resulted in an inning-ending double play in the fourth, he stole a home run from Seattle C Mike Zunino in the sixth, then he hit his second homer in as many days in the seventh.

--2B Devon Travis was rewarded for his two-hit game Saturday by being benched Sunday, as the Blue Jays were facing a right-handed starting pitcher. But Travis came on as a pinch hitter in the ninth and extended his hitting streak to three games with a two-out single.

--LHP Felix Doubront is scheduled to make his fifth appearance, and fourth start, since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. Doubront is the probable starter for Tuesday’s game against Philadelphia, as the Blue Jays have Monday off. In his three previous starts this season, Doubront is 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez was activated from the 15-day disabled list, then he earned the win after pitching a scoreless eighth. Sanchez had been out since June 15 with a strained lat muscle, having made five rehab appearances before the Blue Jays activated him. Sanchez went 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA over 11 starts before landing on the DL. Sanchez will work out of Toronto’s bullpen after opening the season as a starter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not in a position to do this; time’s not on our side. We’re chasing some pretty good teams (in the American League East). Frustrating.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays fell back to .500 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Aaron Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Jose Reyes

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera