Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The trade for Troy Tulowitzki was not a typical deadline transaction.

The deal that brought the All-Star shortstop to the Blue Jays and sent shortstop Jose Reyes to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday just happened to take place four days before the July 31 deadline for trades without waivers. The Blue Jays wanted it to happen earlier, like in the offseason.

The Blue Jays also received 42-year-old right-handed reliever LaTroy Hawkins while sending right-handed pitching prospects Jeff Hoffman, Miguel Castro and Jesus Tinoco to the Rockies.

While Tulowitzki provides an upgrade offensively and defensively at a key position, Hawkins brings experience to a young bullpen and likely will be a seventh-inning man.

A trade like this usually happens in the offseason and that is when general manager Alex Anthopoulos first tried to do it. The teams tried again in May and talks heated up again this month.

“This is a long-term acquisition,” Anthopoulos said. “We think we got better now. We would have taken Troy Tulowitzki in the offseason; we just couldn’t get the deal done. This wasn’t a July move, this happened to be the time we could get him.”

The Blue Jays need pitching help and will still pursue it until Friday’s deadline and beyond if necessary.

It could be argued that Tulowitzki helps the pitching because he is superior defensively to Reyes, who has made frequent costly mistakes with his glove, including eight errors in his past 19 games. Tulowitzki also is a better overall hitter and makes the highest-scoring team in the majors even more potent.

“I just think we got better, for the short and for the long term,” Anthopoulos said. “Ideally, you don’t shop in the rental market; that doesn’t mean we’ll rule it out, we’re open to it, but our preference is always for guys who are under control and will be here for a while.”

Anthopoulos said the key to the deal was including Hoffman, taken ninth overall in the 2014 draft even though he had just undergone Tommy John surgery. He was expected to go higher in the draft but for the injury. He has progressed to Double-A this season.

”We weren’t too thrilled about trading some of our better prospects -- as we did in this deal -- for rentals,“ Anthopoulos said. ”That’s not to say we’re out of the rental market, but it’s a rare opportunity to get better.

“We’re getting the best shortstop in baseball in our minds, and those opportunities just don’t present themselves.”

In 87 games this season, Tulowitzki is batting .300/.348/.471 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs.

Reyes is batting .285/.322/.385 with four homers, 34 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 69 games this season and has made 13 errors.

Hawkins is 2-1 with two saves and a 3.63 ERA this season.

Reyes was popular with his teammates. Right fielder Jose Bautista referred to him as “part of my family.”

“I love the guy,” Blue jays manager John Gibbons said. “He brought a lot of energy.”

Second baseman Devon Travis, who has filled in as the leadoff hitter when Reyes was not playing, batted first for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gibbons would not say that would be permanent. He did say the Blue Jays’ lineup after the trade is the most potent he has managed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-51

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-7, 6.28 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 4-10, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will start Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set with the Phillies at Rogers Centre. Dickey earned his first win since June 18 last Thursday when he held the Athletics to five hits and two runs in 8 1/3 innings in Toronto’s 5-2 victory. In his past six starts, he is 1-4 with a 3.60 ERA. In 10 career starts against the Phillies, he is 4-4 with a 2.89 ERA and one shutout.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the Blue Jays finish up a two-game series with the Phillies. The 30-year-old was obtained early Tuesday from the Rockies, who acquired SS Jose Reyes in the six-player deal. The Blue Jays also acquired RHP LaTroy Hawkins while giving up three prospects, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Jesus Tinoco. The Blue Jays were pursuing pitching, but they also were talking about trading for Tulowitzki since last offseason. They feel he is an upgrade offensively and defensively over Reyes, whose defense slipped in recent years.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins made his Blue Jays debut with a 1-2-3 sixth inning Tuesday during Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Phillies. The 42-year-old will likely be the seventh-inning pitcher out of the bullpen. He also is expected to help the young relievers with his experience. “I thought he looked great,” manager John Gibbons said. “His stuff really hasn’t diminished at all. That’s what is amazing about it.” Hawkins, 42, was acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Colorado that also brought SS Troy Tulowitzki in exchange for SS Jose Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Jeff Hoffman and RHP Jesus Tinoco.

--SS Jose Reyes was a defensive liability during his 2 1/2 seasons with the Blue Jays, and it was not getting better. He had 13 errors in 69 games this season, eight over his past 19 games. He is not the offensive catalyst he once was, either. Among leadoff hitters in the American League with at least 200 plate appearances this season, he was 10th in on-base percentage at .322 and in OPS at .708. With two more seasons at $22 million per year left on his contract, he seemed unlikely to be traded. However, the Blue Jays found a taker in the Rockies, who sent SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins to the Blue Jays for Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Jeff Hoffman and RHP Jesus Tinoco.

--RHP Jeff Hoffman was expected to be among the top three or four picks in the 2014 draft in June as a junior for East Carolina. However, he needed Tommy John surgery in May, and he fell to ninth overall to the Blue Jays. He returned this season and worked his way to Double-A New Hampshire, where he was 0-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two starts before he became the key part of the trade that brought SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins to the Blue Jays from Colorado. The Rockies also obtained SS Jose Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Jesus Tinoco. Hoffman, listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, has a mid-90s fastball that can reach 98 mph to go with a curveball and changeup. All are rated plus pitches.

--RHP Miguel Castro was a spring training sensation who opened the season as the Blue Jays’ closer. He can hit 100 mph with his fastball, and he had four saves early. However, after 13 outings with Toronto, the 20-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA and was returned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 outings, including five starts, before he was traded Tuesday to Colorado. Also dealt to the Rockies were SS Jose Reyes, RHP Jeff Hoffman and RHP Jesus Tinoco, with SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins coming to the Blue Jays.

--RHP Jesus Tinoco was 2-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts with Class A Lansing before he was traded by the Blue Jays to the Rockies on Tuesday. The 20-year-old joined SS Jose Reyes, RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Jeff Hoffman in the trade to the Rockies that brought SS Troy Tulowitzki and RHP LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) left the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday after striking out in the second inning. He led off the bottom of the first with his eighth homer of the season. Travis said felt pain when he swung during his second at-bat. The injury is similar to the one that put him on the disabled list from May 7-June 25.

--RF Jose Bautista (right hamstring cramp) grabbed at his hamstring as he tried to run the first on a groundout in the eighth inning Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies. Bautista said later that it was only a cramp and that he expected to be ready to play Wednesday. “If I had run it out, I probably would’ve strained it, but I think I did the right thing,” Bautista said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In fairness to our club, if there are opportunities to get the best at a respective position, any position on the diamond, we’re going to explore those things. I think the reason we looked at that was because there was talk of Tulowitzki being available, and normally those guys aren’t available. I can’t name players on other teams, but take some other positions where there’s the best in the league, I know they’re not available, I‘m not going to call or ask, but I think it was well-documented that there were scenarios where Tulowitzki could be made available, and that’s why we pursued it. Felt it was a rare chance that the best at his position was available.” -- Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos, on acquiring SS Troy Tulowitzki from the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) left the July 28 game. There was no immediate update, but it is the same shoulder that put him on the disabled list from May 17-June 25.

--RF Jose Bautista (right hamstring cramp) left the July 28 game. He is expected to play July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Aaron Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera