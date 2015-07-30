Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Troy Tulowitzki said he has “blindsided” by the trade that sent him from the Colorado Rockies to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

“I‘m still shocked,” the shortstop said Wednesday before playing his first game with Toronto. “Ownership and myself had talked numerous times. I thought there would be a little bit more of a heads-up than there was.”

He made a quick recovery.

Batting leadoff against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, he received a standing ovation at Rogers Centre for his first at-bat with his new team. He struck out to extend his drought to 0-for-21. Then he got busy. He hit a home run, two doubles and had three RBIs and three runs as the Blue Jays beat the Phillies 8-2.

The trade was considered surprising because pitching was believed to be the Blue Jays’ main goal as the Friday deadline for trades without waivers approaches.

Tulowitzki said he hopes the Blue Jays are able to land some pitching.

“Pitching is the name of the game for me,” said the 30-year-old who had been with the Rockies for his whole career. “I know they have talked about getting another arm and that’s a priority, but at the same time, when you’ve got an offense that’s as good as this one, it can carry you. So I think, hopefully pitching gets addressed and they had an arm, or if they don‘t, the offense can win ballgames as well.”

Tulowitzki was acquired with right-handed reliever LaTroy Hawkins for shortstop Jose Reyes and three pitching prospects.

“I played with passion for 10 years and played as hard as I could, and fans took me under their wing when I was a young player,” he said of his time with the Rockies. “So, yeah, I definitely left everything I had there as far as on a day-to-day basis of giving it all I got, but hey, this is a new chapter in my career, I‘m excited about being a Blue Jay, I‘m excited about this city of Toronto and bringing back winning, hopefully. That really is the key for me is going to a place where I can win games.”

He went through five consecutive losing seasons in Colorado, but he hopes that changes for him with the trade to the Blue Jays.

“I know they’re in win-now mode, so that excites me,” he said. “I know they’re right in the thick of things and no one has really run away with (the division), so I‘m excited about that. It’s not like I‘m like, ‘OK, let’s try this thing out for two months here and see what we’ve got,’ I come in this locker room expecting to win, to not say, ‘OK, well next year this is what we’re going to do.’ Right now we can win, guys in the locker room know that, and I‘m just excited to be a part of it.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-4, 4.03 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 7-6, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will start Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals at Rogers Centre. He took the loss in a 5-2 game at Seattle on Friday, allowing eight hits and five runs in four innings. In 10 starts since June 2, he is 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA and the team is 7-3. In 10 games (seven starts) at home this season, he is 3-3 with a 3.17 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in one career start against the Royals.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) was a late scratch from the lineup Wednesday and was replaced at first base by INF/OF Chris Colabello. X-rays were negative. Manager John Gibbons said the finger became swollen the finger during batting practice before the Blue Jays’ 8-2 victory over the Phillies. Encarnacion is listed as day-to-day.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) did not play Wednesday. Manager John Gibbons said more will be known about Travis’ status Thursday, and he did not rule out a stint on the disabled list. Travis left the game Tuesday after striking out to end the second inning of a 3-2 loss to the Phillies. He felt pain on a swing, similar to an injury that put him on the disabled list May 17-June 25. “With his swing, he gets a lot of extension on the lead arm,” Gibbons said. “There’s a lot of pressure on the shoulder area, the way he finishes (the swing).” Travis batted leadoff Tuesday to replace SS Jose Reyes, who was traded to the Rockies. With Travis out, SS Troy Tulowitzki batted leadoff Wednesday in Toronto’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia.

--LHP Felix Doubront was designated for assignment to make room for SS Troy Tulowitzki, who played his first game for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Doubront was 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in five outings (four starts) with Toronto. He took the loss against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing six hits two walks and four runs in four-plus innings. His spot in the rotation could be filled by trade or promotion from the minors. “It wasn’t like he pitched bad,” manager John Gibbons said. “We think we need improvement in that area; where it’s coming from I don’t know yet. It was kind of hit or miss with him. We’re really looking for that guy to seize the moment. We’ve gone through a few guys in that spot and hoping they’ll take it and run with it, but it hasn’t happened.” Doubront was signed to a minor league contract April 2, was activated by Triple-A Buffalo on May 13 and made his debut with Toronto in relief July 3.

--RF Jose Bautista (right hamstring cramps) was back in the lineup Wednesday as the designated hitter. He left the Tuesday game after grounding out in the eighth inning. Bautista was 2-for-5 with one RBI on Wednesday to end an 0-for-11 drought. The RBI was his first since July 24 at Seattle.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki played his first game with the Blue Jays on Wednesday and batted leadoff after 2B Devon Travis could not play because of a shoulder injury. He received a standing ovation when he came to bat in the bottom of the first and struck out. Tulowitzki played well in both the field and offensively in Toronto’s 8-2 win over Philadelphia. He made fine defensive play in the third to get a forceout at second, then ended a 0-for-21 drought in the third with his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot. He finish 3-for-5 with the homer, two doubles and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It couldn’t have gone any better, really. Made a nice play defensively early, and, of course, two doubles and a home run. Some guys have that knack. I thought it was tremendous the ovation he got when he stepped into the box. That was classy, and he responded. He looked really good out there on both sides of the ball. But he is really good.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on SS Troy Tulowitzki’s Toronto debut Wednesday in an 9-2 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) was a late scratch from the lineup July 29. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) left the July 28 game and did not play July 29. He is day-to-day, but a stint on the disabled list is possible.

--RF Jose Bautista (right hamstring cramp) left the July 28 game. He served as the designated hitter July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Aaron Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera