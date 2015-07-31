Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Alex Anthopoulos has set up the Toronto Blue Jays for a run at the playoffs in dramatic fashion.

When the dust had cleared, the Blue Jays’ general manager had added an elite shortstop in Troy Tulowitzki, an experienced right-handed reliever in LaTroy Hawkins and an ace starter in left-hander David Price.

The cost in the trades with the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers was defensively challenged shortstop Jose Reyes and six pitching prospects.

The atmosphere in the clubhouse Thursday before Toronto’s game against the Kansas City Royals was upbeat, if not giddy.

“It’s a pretty impressive clubhouse out there now,” manager John Gibbons said. “In talking to the guys, I can sense a little more enthusiasm today. Similar to when Troy showed up.”

It provided a stark contrast to last season and the deadline for trades without waivers when the Blue Jays failed to make a significant move and the team started to fade from playoff contention.

This time the Blue Jays seem serious about making the postseason for the first time since their World Series championship seasons of 1992-93. There has been speculation all season that Anthopoulos and Gibbons need to make the playoffs to save their jobs.

The players should provide a boost to the Blue Jays, who were 10-13 in July and 6-5 since the All-Star break before their game Thursday night.

“It’s not deflating when they don’t make a move, but it gives you a lot more energy when they do,” said Tulowitzki, no longer the newest member of the team. “So, for this to be their second big move in the last couple of days, tells you, ‘Hey, we’re in it. We think we can win here and now we’re going to give you the pieces and it’s up to you.'”

“We haven’t had a true No. 1 (starter) since Roy Halladay was here,” said Anthopoulos, who did not let the reality that Price can become a free agent at the end of the season deter him. “I think every team in baseball would love to have this guy on their team long term. We’ve just got to get in the line.”

Josh Donaldson feels Price will help the Blue Jays through more than just his pitching brilliance.

“He’s a guy that eats innings up; he’s going to help the bullpen,” the third baseman said. “He’s a very good teammate. ... Even when he’s not called upon to pitch that day, he’s going to be there to offer some advice to these younger guys. And, when he’s on the mound that day, he’s going to make an immediate impact. And our job is to play good defense behind him and score runs for him.”

Right-hander Drew Hutchinson said, “Having David Price is extremely exciting and obviously it helps our ballclub.”

Price won the 2012 American League Cy Young Award and joins 2012 National League Cy Young Award winner, right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.

“It’s a huge add,” Dickey said. “I’ve known David for a number of years. We’ve got the same agent and he’s a good friend, so I know him off the field, too. You’re getting the total package with this guy.”

Dickey said he a significant acquisition can lift a team psychologically.

“Just like I‘m a believer that the opposite can happen as well: When you don’t make a move, you often see teams kind of tank,” he said. “I think we were a victim of that last year, as a matter of fact. There are some other teams around the league that that happened to as well. I don’t know how you quantify it, but it certainly gives us a big boost.”

Price is on schedule to pitch Sunday, the finale of a four-game series against the Royals. But Gibbons said he has not decided when Price will make his Blue Jays debut.

Gibbons said he has never been this excited about a team.

“No,” he said. “We’ve always really been average here, you know. We’ve been basically .500 in my tenure here.”

The moves have been made and now it is in the hands of Gibbons and the players to make sure the Blue Jays are average no more.

The Blue Jays entered Thursday at 51-51. Finishing the season at .500, or in the vicinity, would be a major disappointment after what happened this week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto, 7-6, 2.62 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 9-2, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will start Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Royals at Rogers Centre. Hutchison has pitched much better at home than on the road. His latest road woes came Saturday at Seattle when he allowed seven hits and six runs (five earned) in a no-decision as the Blue Jays beat the Mariners 8-6. He is 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA in nine starts at home this season. On the road, he is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 starts. He is 1-1 with a 6.57 ERA in two career starts against the Royals.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) did not play for the second consecutive game Thursday. Manager John Gibbons said that Friday, when Travis will be re-evaluated, could be a key day because a stint on the disabled list is possible. A similar injury forced Travis onto the DL from May 17-June 25.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) missed his second consecutive game after injuring the finger during batting practice Wednesday. Manager John Gibbons said the injury is improving and that Encarnacion could return Friday.

--LHP David Price was acquired in a trade with the Tigers on Thursday in exchange for three minor leaguers lefties, Daniel Norris, Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt. Price, 29, is 9-4 with a 2.53 ERA in 21 starts this season with the Tigers, who acquired him a year ago in a trade with the Rays. He becomes a free agent at the end of the season, so it could be a two-month rental. “That doesn’t mean you walk away from him,” Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday. “The opportunity to get a No. 1 starter -- we haven’t had a true No. 1 since Roy Halladay was here.”

Price is 95-55 with a 3.13 ERA in his major league career. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2012. Anthopoulos could not say if the Blue Jays would be able to sign him as a free agent. “I think every team in baseball would love to have this guy on their team long term,” he said. “We’ve just got to get in the line.”

Price is on schedule to pitch Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Royals, but both Anthopoulos and manager John Gibbons said it is possible that he could start Monday against the Twins.

--LHP Daniel Norris was traded with LHP Matt Boyd and LHP Jairo Labourt to the Tigers for LHP David Price. Norris, 22, was rated as the Blue Jays’ top pitching prospect with the potential to be a No. 1 starter. He opened the season with the Blue Jays, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts, before being demoted to Triple-A Buffalo to work on his command. He was considered for a midseason promotion, but it never came. He did not handle the demotion to Buffalo well, and was 3-10 with a 4.27 ERA in 16 starts with the Bisons. He was a second-round pick in the 2011 draft.

--LHP Matt Boyd was traded to the Tigers with LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Jairo Labourt on Thursday for LHP David Price. Boyd, 24, made two starts with the Blue Jays this season, going 0-2 with a 14.85 ERA before being returned to Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft.

--LHP Jairo Labourt, 21, was 2-7 with a 4.59 ERA in 18 starts for Class A Dunedin before being traded Thursday to the Tigers with LHP Daniel Norris and LHP Matt Boyd for LHP David Price. Labourt was signed from the Dominican Republic in March 2011. Although he is a starter in the minors, his future could be in the bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a good feel in the clubhouse.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays acquired SS Troy Tulowitzki and LHP David Price in a span of a few days, then beat the Royals 5-2 Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) did not play July 29-30. He could return July 31.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) left the July 28 game and did not play July 29-30. He will be re-evaluated July 31.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Aaron Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

INF Devon Travis

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera