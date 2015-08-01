Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have the look of a contender after a flurry of moves before Friday’s deadline for trades without waivers.

They have added five players, and with quality, starting with left-handed pitcher David Price and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

They also have bolstered the bullpen with right-handers LaTroy Hawkins and improved left field by trading for Ben Revere.

Most of the players leaving Toronto were minor-leaguers although regular shortstop Jose Reyes went to the Colorado Rockies in the deal that brought Tulowitzki and Hawkins.

It was quite a contrast to 2014, when they did little and the team hit the skids.

A relatively quiet offseason meant the Blue Jays were able to conserve resources, both in money and in young talent, in case there were opportunities and needs come July.

”That was definitely part of the thought process,“ general manager Alex Anthopoulos said on Friday afternoon. ”We were very careful. We made some moves in the offseason, but we were very careful with what we did. ...

“Ultimately, we felt that no matter how good you feel about your team, come July, players get hurt, players aren’t performing, you’re going to have needs. So we wanted to give ourselves as much flexibility as we could, and I think so far it worked out.”

The Blue Jays fans have reacted positively. Tulowitzki was given a standing ovation before his first at-bat with his new team on Wednesday.

Price, whose drive to Toronto on Friday was delayed when his car blew a tire, was in the dugout for the 7-6, 11-inning win over the Kanas City Royals. The fans cheered when he was shown in the dugout on the scoreboard screen.

”We stayed in contention, we had the flexibility available,“ Anthopoulos said. ”Obviously ownership has to give us those resources to be able to do it and we were able to make a big splash in the international signing period with Vladdy Guerrero Jr.

“That was a big expenditure and obviously bringing in guys like Price, with the money he makes, from an ownership standpoint they gave us everything we could ask for. But it was done by design to leave us a little bit of room and maybe not jump out and do some things we weren’t totally committed to in the offseason.”

The next step is to make it happen on the field.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-51

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 5-7, 4.86 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-5, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle makes his 21st start of the season Saturday in the third game of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. In his past 10 starts, beginning June 3 with a shutout of the Washington Nationals, Buehrle is 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre since he beat the Boston Red Sox on July 1. In 55 career games (53 starts) against the Kanas City Royals, Buehrle is 26-12 with a 3.53 ERA.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He missed two straight games after leaving the game Tuesday in the third inning after injuring the shoulder on a swing while striking out in the second inning. Manager John Gibbons said Travis was feeling a little better but the club wanted to clear up the injury. He tried to play with a similar injury earlier in the season but eventually went on the DL May 17-June 25. Travis took over the leadoff spot after SS Jose Reyes was traded to the Colorado Rockies in a deal that brought SS Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto. With Travis out, Tulowitzki has been leading off.

--RHP Mark Lowe was obtained in a trade with the Seattle Mariners Friday, the second acquisition this week to bolster the bullpen. RHP LaTroy Hawkins came with SS Troy Tulowitzki Tuesday in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. Lowe, 32, made 34 relief appearances for the Mariners and had an earned-run average of 1.00. The Blue Jays sent LHP Nick Wells, LHP Jacob Brentz and LHP Rob Rasmussen to the Mariners. Lowe can be used late in games and gives manager John Gibbons flexibility.

--LHP Nick Wells, drafted in the third round in 2014, was 1-2 with Rookie Bluefield, going 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA in seven starts. He was traded Friday to the Seattle Mariners with LHP Jacob Brentz and LHP Rob Rasmussen for RHP Mark Lowe.

--LHP Jacob Brentz was traded Friday with LHP Nick Wells and LHP Rob Rasmussen to the Seattle Mariners for RHP Mark Lowe. Brentz an 11th-round selection in the 2013 draft, was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in six starts with Rookie Bluefield.

--LHP Rob Rasmussen was traded Friday to the Seattle Mariners with LHP Jacob Brentz and LHP Nick Wells for RHP Mark Lowe. Rasmussen has recorded a 2.92 ERA in 11 appearances over two seasons for the Blue Jays, while going 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 34 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

--OF Ben Revere, 27, was acquired with cash considerations in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies Friday to shore up left field, a problem spot defensively with OF Michael Saunders having missed most of the season with a knee injury. GM Alex Anthopoulos said Revere also brings speed to a power-hitting lineup. Some of the speed was lost when SS Jose Reyes was traded to the Colorado Rockies this week. Revere is batting .296 with 24 stolen bases this season after 96 games. The left-handed hitter has a career average of .292 with 169 stolen bases in 589 games. The Blue Jays sent the Phillies RHP Alberto Tirado and RHP Jimmy Cordero.

--RHP Alberto Tirado was traded Friday with RHP Jimmy Cordero to the Philadelphia Phillies for OF Ben Revere. Tirado is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 31 relief outings for Class A Dunedin in his fourth professional season.

--RHP Jimmy Cordero was traded Friday to the Philadelphia Phillies with RHP Alberto Tirado for OF Ben Revere. Cordero, who is in his fourth professional season, is a combined 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA at Class A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire in 32 relief appearances.

--LHP Felix Doubront was traded to the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations Friday. The 27-year-old had been designated for assignment Wednesday. He was 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in five games (four starts) with the Blue Jays this season. In nine games with Triple-A Buffalo, he was 1-3 with a 2.44 ERA and struck out 43 batters in 48 innings.

--LHP David Price, who was acquired by the Blue Jays on Thursday in a trade that netted the Tigers three minor league pitchers, was activated Friday. Price was in the dugout for the 7-6, 11-inning win over the Kanas City Royals. The fans cheered when he was shown in the dugout on the scoreboard screen.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) sat out July 29-30. He returned Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a very exciting team. That’s what good teams do. It was very impressive.” -- LHP David Price, who was obtained in a trade Thursday, after watching the Blue Jays twice come back to defeat the Royals in 11 innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the DL July 31, retroactive to July 29. He left the July 28 game and did not play July 29-30.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) missed game July 29-30. He returned July 31.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Ryan Tepera

RHP Aaron Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera