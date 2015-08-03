Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays are a long way from reaching the postseason.

But in winning three of four games from the Kansas City Royals they showed that they can thrive in a playoff atmosphere.

It was a good proving ground for a team that acquired five significant players leading up to the Friday deadline. Not only do they look better on paper, but also on the field, based on the four games against a team with legitimate World Series aspirations.

The games at Rogers Centre against the Royals had a postseason feel to them, especially the 5-2 win on Sunday.

There was even an eighth-inning bench-clearing incident in the top of the eighth Sunday when right-hander Aaron Sanchez was ejected for hitting Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar with a pitch.

Plate umpire Jim Wolf warned the teams in the first inning after Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez hit third baseman Josh Donaldson with a pitch.

”It’s everything you want the game to be,“ said Blue Jays first baseman Chris Colabello, who hit a two-run homer in the fourth. ”It’s a playoff atmosphere, for sure. It was awesome to hear the crowd get excited with us. Obviously you don’t wish for stuff like that (the bench clearing) to have to spark it, but it’s just part of the game, I guess. I don’t know whether he was trying to hit a guy or buzz a guy or whatever, but it certainly got us pretty riled up.

“With the moves that we made to bolster the roster, this was going to be a really good test for us. Obviously we want to put ourselves in a position where we know we can compete with the best teams in the league and outplay them.”

”We all try to make one game just like the next because mentally it’s important that no game is more than important than the other game,“ said right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. ”But (Sunday) had a different feel to it in my mind, so it was fun to perform well.

“Taking three of four from a team like that, which is a really, really good baseball team -- those were four really good baseball games that we played. We all had a great time competing the last four days. It was nice to be able to perform well.”

The Royals might have had a reason for being a little testy. They are no longer the lovable underdogs as they were last season.

“I think they’re used to pushing people around,” Dickey said. “So when they come onto the playground and there’s a kid that is bigger than they are for a day, I think it probably (ticks) them off. And I can’t blame them. That’s part of their swagger. That’s part of what makes them good, and they compete hard. ... You just can’t ever take a moment off against a playoff-caliber team, and they are a playoff-caliber team.”

It was a start for the Blue Jays. They look like a team that is building in confidence, but they have put themselves in a position where they must prove it every time out.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ervin Santana) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 9-4, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price makes his Blue Jays’ debut Monday afternoon in the opener of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, where he has never lost. In nine starts as a visiting player, Price is 7-0 with a 3.86 ERA at Rogers Centre. After he was obtained from the Detroit Tigers in a trade Thursday, Rogers Centre becomes his home field. He is 8-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 14 career games (13 stars) against the Twins.

--LF Ben Revere batted ninth Sunday in his second game with the Blue Jays after a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. He batted leadoff in his first game as a Blue Jay on Saturday when SS Troy Tulowitzki was used only as a pinch-hitter. Tulowitzki returned Sunday and batted first. Revere was 0-for-2 in the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning of the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. It was his 10th home run of the season and five of them have put the Blue Jays into the lead.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki stole a base in the fifth inning of the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals Sunday. It was his first stolen base since May 16, 2014, against the San Diego Padres. He had an RBI single in the eighth inning Sunday and has hit in 40 of his past 49 games.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 in the 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and is batting .351 (13-for-37) over his past 10 games. He has reaches base safely in 33 of his 36 games against the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the DL July 31, retroactive to July 29. He left the July 28 game and did not play July 29-30.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) missed game July 29-30. He returned July 31.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

2B Muneonori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Colabello

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ben Revere