Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

TORONTO -- There used to be a time when Rogers Centre -- then known as the SkyDome -- was packed for every game and the place rocked.

Those were the days when the Blue Jays expected to be in the postseason and they would draw 4 million fans.

But that changed. The Blue Jays won World Series championships in 1992 and 1993 and have not been in the postseason since.

The narrative might be changing again. Last week, the Blue Jays acquired in trades shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, left-hander David Price, right-handed relievers LaTroy Hawkins and Mark Lowe and outfielder Ben Revere.

The result has been an enthusiastic clubhouse and an energized fan base.

“People are real excited about the moves Alex (general manager Anthopoulos) made,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said after the 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday. “It’s definitely created a lot more optimism, that’s for sure. And we’ve responded. We’ve played pretty good during that stretch, which is the key part of it. Full house where they’re into it, it’s definitely a different feeling.”

The stadium was sold out for the second consecutive game Monday as Price made his Blue Jays debut and struck out 11 while allowing three hits. He was cheered at every turn, even when he ran during his warmups.

”That was the best atmosphere I’ve ever been in,“ Price said. ”I’ve pitched in really big games: Game 163 in Texas to go to the playoffs, in Fenway it’s an amazing atmosphere always, at the Trop in 2008 when we were in the playoffs with the cowbells and the dome that was really loud. Baltimore last year with Detroit, that was insane and then Comerica as well.

“I’ve pitched in quite a few big games, but that atmosphere today, that takes the cake. I’ve never experienced anything like that. That was cool.”

It evoked memories for Twins manager Paul Molitor, who played for the Blue Jays from 1993-95.

“I’ve seen that atmosphere here before,” Molitor said. “It was nice to see. The Toronto fans have had to wait for a long time. It was exciting during batting practice. You could feel the energy and it carried over through the game.”

The Blue Jays hope to keep going for the rest of the season and beyond.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-6, 4.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 8-6, 3.53 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will appear in his 23rd game of the season when he makes his 17th start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. He was 3-2 with a 5.38 ERA in five starts in July. In six career games (four starts) against the Twins, he is 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA.

--RHP Roberto Osuna, the Blue Jays 20-year-old closer, earned his seventh save of the season Sunday by pitching 1 1/3 innings, his fourth save of more than one inning this season. The last Toronto pitcher to have four saves in a season of more than one inning was RHP Casey Janssen in 2007. The last pitcher under the age of 21 with four or more saves of more than one inning, also was a Blue Jay, RHP Victor Cruz, who had six in 1978.

--RHP Ben Rowen was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs by the Blue Jays and he has been assignment outright to Triple-A Buffalo. The Cubs designated Rowen for assignment. The 26-year-old has not pitched in the majors this season after going 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in eight relief appearances for the Texas Rangers in 2014. He has an of 1.93 ERA 34 relief appearances among Triple-A Norfolk, Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Iowa. He has one save.

--INF/OF Danny Valencia, who was designated for assignment on Saturday by the Blue Jays, was claimed off waivers Monday by the Oakland Athletics. Valencia batted .296/.331/.506 with seven homers and 29 RBIs for the Blue Jays this season. He was considered expendable when OF Ben Revere was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies to play left field regularly. INF/OF Chris Colabello was retained instead of Valencia.

--OF Ezequiel Carrera cleared waivers Monday and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment on Saturday, the day after OF Ben Revere was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. Carrera batted .279/.327/.374 in 70 games for Toronto.

--3B Josh Donaldson was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run Monday in the 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. He has hit in 21 straight games against the Twins, the longest active streak for a player against a specific team.

--LHP David Price has yet to lose at Rogers Centre, which is his home park for the rest of the season. He is 8-0 there in 10 starts after striking out 11 while allowing three hits and a run over eight innings in the 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. Price is 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA against the Twins this season. The first three starts were when Price was with the Detroit Tigers, who traded him to Toronto on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s different classes of pitchers in the league. Anybody that’s a starting pitcher in the big leagues is good. And then there’s guys that kind of separate themselves. David’s at the top. He’s one of those guys. That’s what they do.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on David Price.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the DL July 31, retroactive to July 29. He left the July 28 game and did not play July 29-30.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) missed game July 29-30. He returned July 31.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello